(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Despite a modest rebound in early trading today, we still need to be caucious to call a bottom in gold.



The underlying pressure is clear: the October FOMC minutes were about as hawkish as they get, a 25bp hike in December is largely priced in, and the US dollar is sitting at a 19-month hig’. That’s a brutal combination for non-yielding gold.



As long as the dollar remains strong and real yields elevated, gold could struggle to mount a sustainable recovery. We also cannot rule out further forced liquidation if volatility in equity markets persists.



That said, falling oil prices and continued central-bank buying are providing some underlying support.



This week, the focus will be on the second estimate of US Q3 GDP and October core PCE inflation. If growth proves resilient while inflation remains sticky, rate-hike expectations could build again, pushing the dollar and yields higher and putting further pressure on gold. Conversely, a marked slowdown in growth alongside contained inflation could offer gold some relief as concerns over the economic outlook gain traction.



The key level to watch is $3,500. Holding above this psychological threshold could provide a base for stabilisation, but a sustained break below it would open the door to another leg lower. On the upside, I would want to see gold reclaim the $3,700 area before becoming more confident that the correction is losing momentum.

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