Underneat Opens First Experience Centre in Gurugram, Sets Sights on Offline Expansion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, 23rd November, 2026: Underneat, the premium solution wear brand, has opened its first store at Galleria Market, Gurugram, marking its entry into offline retail. The store comes one year after the brand's launch, as Underneat moves from building its community online to engaging with customers in person.
Spread across approximately 1,000 sq. ft., the store is designed as an experience centre rather than a conventional retail outlet. With the aim of giving women a physical space to discover, experience and understand its products, the store carries about half of the brand’s online SKUs, so the focus stays on conversations over quick sales. Trained stylists and technicians will help customers understand their needs and find the right product, size, fit and support, in a warm and consultative setting where they can explore the range first-hand.
Commenting on the launch, Vimarsh Razdan, Co-Founder and CEO, Underneat, said, "A year after we launched, offline is the natural next chapter. This store is built to be an experience centre, not a sales counter. It is a place where women can discover our products, understand fit and leave trusting Underneat a little more than when they walked in. The love it is already getting tells us we are on the right track."
Adding to this, Kusha Kapila, Co-Founder, Underneat, said, "Before we launched, the women we spoke to made one thing clear: nobody asked to be fixed. They wanted something that works with their day. The store brings those conversations to life. It is where she can talk to our stylists and technicians, understand what suits her and leave with the confidence to wear the outfit she already owns."
Gurugram marks the first step in Underneat's offline journey. The brand plans to open multiple stores over the next few months and 10 to 20 exclusive brand outlets next year, with experience centres leading the way in each new city. As the brand grows, store formats will evolve to suit each market.
The Underneat store is located at Galleria Market, Gurugram, and is open 11AM - 9PM.
Spread across approximately 1,000 sq. ft., the store is designed as an experience centre rather than a conventional retail outlet. With the aim of giving women a physical space to discover, experience and understand its products, the store carries about half of the brand’s online SKUs, so the focus stays on conversations over quick sales. Trained stylists and technicians will help customers understand their needs and find the right product, size, fit and support, in a warm and consultative setting where they can explore the range first-hand.
Commenting on the launch, Vimarsh Razdan, Co-Founder and CEO, Underneat, said, "A year after we launched, offline is the natural next chapter. This store is built to be an experience centre, not a sales counter. It is a place where women can discover our products, understand fit and leave trusting Underneat a little more than when they walked in. The love it is already getting tells us we are on the right track."
Adding to this, Kusha Kapila, Co-Founder, Underneat, said, "Before we launched, the women we spoke to made one thing clear: nobody asked to be fixed. They wanted something that works with their day. The store brings those conversations to life. It is where she can talk to our stylists and technicians, understand what suits her and leave with the confidence to wear the outfit she already owns."
Gurugram marks the first step in Underneat's offline journey. The brand plans to open multiple stores over the next few months and 10 to 20 exclusive brand outlets next year, with experience centres leading the way in each new city. As the brand grows, store formats will evolve to suit each market.
The Underneat store is located at Galleria Market, Gurugram, and is open 11AM - 9PM.
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