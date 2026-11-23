*64-Year-Old Patient Suffering from Osteoarthritis and Joint Degeneration Undergoes Revision Knee Replacement at Fortis Escorts Jaipur*
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
-Early diagnosis, proactive management of persistent joint degeneration, and timely revision care are vital in preventing long-term disability and restoring active, pain-free mobility-
*Jaipur, 22 d November 2026:* Joint replacements are durable, but wear and tear over the years can sometimes require a revision procedure to restore stability, eliminate chronic pain, and improve overall mobility. Doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, performed a complex Revision Left Total Knee Replacement (TKR) on a 64-year-old woman suffering from chronic pain caused by joint degeneration. The case was led by Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Direct–r – Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.
While standard total knee replacements are routinely performed to treat advanced osteoarthritis (the breakdown of joint cartilage causing pain and stiffness) and severe joint wear, revision surgeries become necessary when a previously operated or aging knee joint suffers from progressive degeneration, component wear-and-tear, instability, or structural failure over time. In 64-yea’-old’s case, structural joint breakdown and functional deterioration led to chronic, disabling pain and loss of mobility. This made the revision procedure essential to remove worn-out implants, reconstruct the damaged bone structure, and restore proper joint balancing and movement mechanics.
The procedure was performed under pain-relief technique known as Combined Spinal Epidural Anaesthesia (CSEA)- a method that numbs the lower body while keeping the patient relaxed. Revision knee replacement was performed to replace the worn-out implants and re-establish joint alignment and motion. The patient underwent a smooth recovery and was discharged with a scheduled follow-up care plan.
Giving details of the case, *Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Di–ector – Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital* , Jaipu“, said, “Revision joint replacements are intricate procedures in orthopaedics, demanding absolute surgical precision, customized planning, and a multidisciplinary approach, especially when addressing severe structural breakdown in patients with underlying health conditions like hypertension. Persistent joint pain or walking difficulties following prior surgeries should never be ignored or normalized. Seeking timely specialist consultation and strictly adhering to rehabilitation guidelines are the keys to preventing long-term disability and restoring an active, pain-free life.”
*Dr Manish Agarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital* , Jaipur, said“ “Joint health is fundamental to a pe’son’s mobility and overall quality of life. While modern advancements in surgical care and revision procedures ensure that patients can successfully overcome severe joint degeneration, public awareness remains the strongest first line of defence. Understanding the importance of early diagnosis, heeding persistent joint discomfort before it leads to structural failure, and committing to disciplined postoperative rehabilitation are vital steps in protecting long-term mo”ility”
-Early diagnosis, proactive management of persistent joint degeneration, and timely revision care are vital in preventing long-term disability and restoring active, pain-free mobility-
*Jaipur, 22 d November 2026:* Joint replacements are durable, but wear and tear over the years can sometimes require a revision procedure to restore stability, eliminate chronic pain, and improve overall mobility. Doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, performed a complex Revision Left Total Knee Replacement (TKR) on a 64-year-old woman suffering from chronic pain caused by joint degeneration. The case was led by Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Direct–r – Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.
While standard total knee replacements are routinely performed to treat advanced osteoarthritis (the breakdown of joint cartilage causing pain and stiffness) and severe joint wear, revision surgeries become necessary when a previously operated or aging knee joint suffers from progressive degeneration, component wear-and-tear, instability, or structural failure over time. In 64-yea’-old’s case, structural joint breakdown and functional deterioration led to chronic, disabling pain and loss of mobility. This made the revision procedure essential to remove worn-out implants, reconstruct the damaged bone structure, and restore proper joint balancing and movement mechanics.
The procedure was performed under pain-relief technique known as Combined Spinal Epidural Anaesthesia (CSEA)- a method that numbs the lower body while keeping the patient relaxed. Revision knee replacement was performed to replace the worn-out implants and re-establish joint alignment and motion. The patient underwent a smooth recovery and was discharged with a scheduled follow-up care plan.
Giving details of the case, *Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Di–ector – Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital* , Jaipu“, said, “Revision joint replacements are intricate procedures in orthopaedics, demanding absolute surgical precision, customized planning, and a multidisciplinary approach, especially when addressing severe structural breakdown in patients with underlying health conditions like hypertension. Persistent joint pain or walking difficulties following prior surgeries should never be ignored or normalized. Seeking timely specialist consultation and strictly adhering to rehabilitation guidelines are the keys to preventing long-term disability and restoring an active, pain-free life.”
*Dr Manish Agarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital* , Jaipur, said“ “Joint health is fundamental to a pe’son’s mobility and overall quality of life. While modern advancements in surgical care and revision procedures ensure that patients can successfully overcome severe joint degeneration, public awareness remains the strongest first line of defence. Understanding the importance of early diagnosis, heeding persistent joint discomfort before it leads to structural failure, and committing to disciplined postoperative rehabilitation are vital steps in protecting long-term mo”ility”
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