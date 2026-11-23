Otto Money Launches Advisor Co-Pilot To Boost RM Productivity At Wealth Management Firms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23rd November 2026: Otto Money today launched Advisor Co-Pilot, an AI tool for wealth management firms. It helps relationship managers (RMs) look after more clients and spend less time on admin. The RM still makes every client decision.
Otto Money built Advisor Co-Pilot for its own RMs. They have used it every day since March `26. Now it is open to other firms.
Indian wealth firms have a simple problem. They don't have enough RMs. A firm can only take on as many clients as its RMs can handle. When markets turn, clients call more often and the gap gets wider. Hiring can't keep up.
Advisor Co-Pilot is sold to firms, not investors. Otto Money's other AI products serve retail investors directly.
"We built this because we needed it," said Apurv Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Otto Money. "Our advisors were losing hours every week to reports, notes and reminders. They should be spending that time with clients. Advisor Co-Pilot handles the admin. The relationship stays with the RM."
What it does
Portfolio reviews. A new client signs up. Advisor Co-Pilot analyses their portfolio and shows what to replace and what to replace it with.
Product summaries. The RM adds a new product. Advisor Co-Pilot summarises it and lists the clients it suits.
Meeting notes and follow-ups. RMs log notes after every meeting. Advisor Co-Pilot keeps track and acts on them. Say a client is selling a house and will have money to invest in three months. Advisor Co-Pilot reminds the RM to call when the money comes in.
Statement requests. A client emails asking for a capital gains statement. Advisor Co-Pilot pulls it from the firm's records and sends it. These are standard reports, so the RM doesn't need to step in.
RMs get more time for clients and new business. Clients get faster replies.
Built for a regulated business
No advice goes to a client without the RM's sign-off. Before it reaches the RM, AI agents check it against SEBI guidelines. The data is stored securely in compliance with the DPDP act.
"Wealth management is regulated, so we kept the jobs separate," Gupta added. "Models do the maths. The RM decides. AI explains and drafts. That way, every step can be audited."
Availability
Advisor Co-Pilot is available now to Wealth Management firms and registered investment advisers in India.
Otto Money built Advisor Co-Pilot for its own RMs. They have used it every day since March `26. Now it is open to other firms.
Indian wealth firms have a simple problem. They don't have enough RMs. A firm can only take on as many clients as its RMs can handle. When markets turn, clients call more often and the gap gets wider. Hiring can't keep up.
Advisor Co-Pilot is sold to firms, not investors. Otto Money's other AI products serve retail investors directly.
"We built this because we needed it," said Apurv Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Otto Money. "Our advisors were losing hours every week to reports, notes and reminders. They should be spending that time with clients. Advisor Co-Pilot handles the admin. The relationship stays with the RM."
What it does
Portfolio reviews. A new client signs up. Advisor Co-Pilot analyses their portfolio and shows what to replace and what to replace it with.
Product summaries. The RM adds a new product. Advisor Co-Pilot summarises it and lists the clients it suits.
Meeting notes and follow-ups. RMs log notes after every meeting. Advisor Co-Pilot keeps track and acts on them. Say a client is selling a house and will have money to invest in three months. Advisor Co-Pilot reminds the RM to call when the money comes in.
Statement requests. A client emails asking for a capital gains statement. Advisor Co-Pilot pulls it from the firm's records and sends it. These are standard reports, so the RM doesn't need to step in.
RMs get more time for clients and new business. Clients get faster replies.
Built for a regulated business
No advice goes to a client without the RM's sign-off. Before it reaches the RM, AI agents check it against SEBI guidelines. The data is stored securely in compliance with the DPDP act.
"Wealth management is regulated, so we kept the jobs separate," Gupta added. "Models do the maths. The RM decides. AI explains and drafts. That way, every step can be audited."
Availability
Advisor Co-Pilot is available now to Wealth Management firms and registered investment advisers in India.
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