MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Police in Kurram district have recovered 17 stolen sewing machines and an electric motor during an operation and arrested four suspects.

According to police, District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram Dr Saad Afridi received a tip-off that stolen items from the Parachinar City Vocational Centre were being transported from Parachinar to Sadda in a Fieldor vehicle. He immediately directed the police to take action.

A police team, under the supervision of DSP Mazhar Ali, set up a checkpoint near Agra Police Station. During the operation, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle and recovered 17 sewing machines and an electric motor from its trunk.

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The police arrested four suspects travelling in the vehicle, identified as Muslim Hussain, Irfan Haider, Syed Ali Anwar and Syed Jabbar Hussain.

According to police, the suspects confessed during preliminary interrogation to stealing the items from the Parachinar City Vocational Centre.

A case has been registered against the suspects at Agra Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

DPO Kurram appreciated the police team's performance and vowed to continue operations against criminal elements.