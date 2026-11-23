MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Facebook.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved," he said.

According to Zelensky, "it all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit."

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” Zelensky said.

Russian warship destroyed in blast at Libyan port – media

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) noted that the Defense Forces had conducted a unique special operation targeting two Russian military assets near the Libyan port of Benghazi. The targets were the sanctioned dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which was used to transport Russian military equipment, and the multipurpose corvette Merkury, which regularly escorted enemy naval convoys, including providing protection for the MV ANGARA.

Both vessels were legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia's military capabilities, the SBU said.

Seven Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vessels were deployed for the operation. They were transported to the designated location and launched from a so-called "mother ship." Despite the enemy's attempts to destroy the Ukrainian drones from the air, sea and land, the SBU's unmanned vessels reached their targets, locating and striking the designated assets.

The attack destroyed the Russian Project 20380 multipurpose corvette Merkury (hull number 734). Even taking refuge in the port did not save the vessel. The ship was part of the Russian Navy and assigned to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It was commissioned in 2023. A Ka-27 multipurpose helicopter aboard the corvette also went down with the ship.

The second target was the Russian dry cargo ship MV ANGARA (IMO 9179842), which was used to support Russia's military logistics, including as part of the so-called "Syrian Express" and "Libyan Express."