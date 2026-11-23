MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan of exploiting nationalist rhetoric to enrich themselves, arguing that Armenia's longstanding conflict-oriented political approach has undermined the country's independence and development.

In an address to the nation, Pashinyan criticized the political foundations of Armenia's Third Republic, contrasting them with his vision for a Fourth Republic built around peace, sovereignty and economic development.

"The Third Republic of Armenia was created for the sake of conflict, for the sake of confrontation. Ensuring the security, freedom and well-being of citizens, protecting and developing their identity, and protecting the rights and freedoms of man and citizen were not the goals of its creation," he said.

Pashinyan referred to statements by Armenian leaders in the 1990s and the country's 1990 Declaration of Independence to support his argument that the political priorities of the post-Soviet state had been shaped by confrontation.

According to the prime minister, this approach marginalized the everyday needs of citizens, contributed to emigration and weakened Armenia's long-term development prospects.

He directly accused several prominent political figures, including Kocharyan and Sargsyan, of using nationalist slogans to conceal alleged corruption.

"It is this logic of conflict that created General Manvel, Dodi Gago, Kaluga Samo, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan in our country. They all had one job and one mission - to plunder, plunder, plunder under the guise of pathetic speeches about 'Greater Armenia,'" Pashinyan said.

The allegations represent the prime minister's political accusations against his predecessors and other figures, rather than judicial findings.

Pashinyan calls for constitutional break with conflict-oriented policies

The Armenian leader also questioned the country's approach to independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He argued that although Armenia formally declared independence on September 21, 1991, its subsequent political decisions began undermining that independence almost immediately.

Pashinyan highlighted Article 8 of the proposed new Constitution, which identifies the maintenance of peace as an objective of Armenia's foreign policy.

"This provision is of historical importance. Yes, this is a rejection of the logic of the Declaration of Independence of August 23, 1990, that is, the logic of conflict," he stated.

The prime minister argued that the Karabakh conflict had brought Armenia close to losing its statehood and that a fundamental change in political thinking was necessary to secure the country's future.

He also accused opposition forces, which he described as a "three-headed war party," of attempting to obstruct the peace process in the South Caucasus.

New Constitution presented as key to peace with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan urged Armenia's parliamentary opposition to support putting the proposed Constitution to a nationwide referendum, arguing that constitutional reform would help consolidate peace with Azerbaijan.

"I suggest to the opposition that they vote in favor of putting the draft Constitution to a referendum so that we can pass it. (...) We have arrived at the future I promised, and all we have to do is reach out and take it. I hope that the parliamentary opposition will not be an obstacle on this path. It will stop being the only obstacle on the path to peace and will not try to hinder it," he said.

The prime minister linked the adoption of a new Constitution directly to the signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

"After the adoption of the new Constitution, we will sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and achieve an institutionally established, solid and irreversible peace. This is an unprecedented and historic situation, not only because we will have institutional peace, but also because we will have independence and peace, peace and a state," Pashinyan stated.

He also reiterated his willingness to resign if the proposed Constitution is put to a nationwide referendum but fails to secure public approval.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions over Armenia's constitutional reform and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

Baku has repeatedly raised concerns over references to Karabakh in Armenia's Declaration of Independence, which is cited in the preamble to the current Constitution. Azerbaijan considers the removal of constitutional territorial claims an important condition for concluding a lasting peace agreement.