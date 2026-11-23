Lexus LM500h Makes Long-Awaited Middle East Debut
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, November 2026: Lexus has announced the long-awaited launch of the LM500h, a luxury lounge in motion for customers who prioritize personal space and peace of mind on any journey. Arriving in the Middle East for the first time, the model introduces a new expression of Lexus luxury mobility to the region. Its emphasis on ride comfort and quietness reflects the spirit of Omotenashi, a philosophy of hospitality rooted in anticipating each customer’s unique needs.
Designed around the concept of ‘Dignified Elegance’, the LM combines elegant curbside presence with an airy cabin and a spacious rear suite. Meticulously crafted seats and trim sit alongside features that give passengers the freedom to simply relax or make productive use of their travel time.
Middle East customers can choose between a four-seat version that offers greater personalization and privacy in the rear suite and a six-seat configuration with accommodation across three rows. Both are powered by a 2.4L inline four-cylinder turbo hybrid system.
Lexus developed the LM with the varied lifestyles of its customers in mind, starting with how they want to spend their time on the move. Its composed ride, carefully crafted interior and rear passenger amenities create a quiet, private, comfortable and personalized space away from the rush of daily life. Aboard the LM, passengers can unwind, enjoy a conversation, focus on work and so much more. Together, these elements make the journey itself a valued part of the day.
On the road, smooth starts and stable handling keep passengers centered as the LM accelerates and changes direction. DIRECT4 all-wheel drive manages how power is distributed between the front and rear wheels, with a rear eAxle to enhance traction. A Wet Start Clutch helps the LM pull away smoothly and respond readily to acceleration inputs.
Ride refinement benefits from the LM’s reinforced body structure, whose resistance to twisting provides a strong foundation for a settled, comfortable ride. Structural adhesive in the upper body and floor helps minimize vibration in the cabin.
The LM’s Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) uses a frequency-sensitive piston valve to soften vibration and keep the ride settled on uneven roads. To help rear passengers stay at ease as the LM changes speed, Rear Comfort drive mode adjusts the suspension and coordinates accelerator and brake control. The LM also uses brake posture and roll controls to limit movement of the vehicle’s body under braking and through corners.
Supportive seating works with the AVS to make it easier to maintain a relaxed posture and a steady line of sight. Lexus studied how passengers move in their seats, with particular attention to reducing head movement. The front-seat cushions distribute pressure to assist occupants through corners and ease fatigue, while two types of shock-absorbing materials cushion second-row occupants at rest and on the move.
Quietness informs the LM’s design throughout, with a three-stage approach that reduces noise at its source, limits its entry and absorbs unwanted sound inside. Acoustic glass and sound insulation work together to suppress noise and vibration, while Active Noise Control further counters low-frequency engine sound through the audio system’s speakers.
That same attention to refinement shapes the exterior, which expresses ‘Dignified Elegance’ through graceful proportions and a distinctive curbside presence. The form preserves generous passenger space, while an emphasis on the front and rear wheels conveys its dynamic character. A body-colored grille integrates the Lexus Spindle Body design into the front of the vehicle. Tighter gaps between surrounding components and the body create a more cohesive appearance and contribute to aerodynamic and cooling performance. Exterior color options include Graphite Black GF., Sonic Quartz, Sonic Agate and Sonic Titanium.
Passengers enter an airy, carefully crafted cabin where generous height and clean horizontal and vertical lines create a sense of openness. Coordinated surfaces and finishes give the space a calm, cohesive appearance in either Solis White with copper accents or Black with dark grey accents. In the four-seat rear suite, integrated components and minimal panel gaps further reduce visual clutter. This uncluttered approach continues in the front cabin, where the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concentrates driving controls around the steering wheel. A simple instrument panel and console help the driver focus on the road.
In the four-seat model, passengers can choose how much privacy they want in the rear suite. A partition, with retractable, dimmable glass, lets them screen off the front cabin or enjoy a clear view ahead. Passengers can connect a compatible device via HDMI to a 48-inch widescreen display for online meetings or entertainment. An immersive audio experience is also delivered through a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
The four-seat rear suite gives all on board plenty of room to stretch out, with large independent seats that envelop the body and ottomans that cradle the lower legs while retaining ample clearance from the partition. Once settled, passengers can keep refreshments and personal items close at hand in the refrigerator and storage spaces beneath the display. A retractable table in the armrest offers a leather-wrapped, non-slip, non-scratch surface for a book, tablet or laptop.
For larger groups, the six-seat configuration offers a spacious cabin with excellent visibility and seating across three rows. Expansive trim and overhead consoles create a personal feel for passengers throughout the cabin, while a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system enhances the entertainment experience. The layout comfortably accommodates business trips as well as family travel.
Materials, colors and lighting were coordinated across both seating configurations to give the cabin a calm, lounge-like feel. Passengers can choose from a total of 64 lighting colors, including 14 themed and 50 custom options, to suit their mood or activity. Reading lights on either side of the overhead console also allow rear passengers to get important work done or enjoy a book when daylight is limited.
Rear passengers in both models can adjust climate, seat position, lighting, audio, and sunshades from detachable touchscreen controllers within easy reach. These rear multi-operation panels sit on the second-row console armrests, with separate controls for left- and right-side passengers. Rear Climate Concierge brings several settings together through preset and customizable modes. Passengers can, for example, pair a relaxed seat position with dimmed lighting and closed sunshades without adjusting each feature separately.
Lexus Teammate Advanced Park helps drivers maneuver into and out of parking spaces, including in tight or unfamiliar surroundings. It assists with acceleration, braking and gear selection during supported parallel or perpendicular parking maneuvers. It can also assist with entering or leaving a parking space.
To help drivers respond to potential hazards, Lexus Safety System+ combines warnings with driving assistance. The Pre-Collision System uses radar and a camera to detect potential collision risks. It can warn the driver, assist with braking or brake automatically, with support for daytime motorcycle detection and selected intersection scenarios.
Drivers can tailor how the LM follows traffic to their preferred balance of comfort and responsiveness through Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The system supports all-speed following, with adjustable following distance and acceleration settings. Lane Tracing Assist provides steering support to help the driver maintain the LM’s position within its lane, while Lane Departure Alert warns if the vehicle begins to drift.
Occupants can open the front doors in a single motion using the e-Latch electronic release, while an easy closer allows them to close quietly and smoothly from a partially open position. Safe Exit Assist with Door Open Control detects vehicles and bicycles approaching from behind, provides visual and audible warnings and helps prevent the front and sliding doors from opening into their path.
The Lexus LM500h has been designed around how passengers want to spend their time on the move. Refined driving dynamics and a serene, private and finely appointed cabin help occupants feel at home, while personal controls give them the freedom to shape their surroundings. For Middle East customers, the LM offers a new way to experience Lexus luxury through effortless Omotenashi, no matter where their journey takes them.
Designed around the concept of ‘Dignified Elegance’, the LM combines elegant curbside presence with an airy cabin and a spacious rear suite. Meticulously crafted seats and trim sit alongside features that give passengers the freedom to simply relax or make productive use of their travel time.
Middle East customers can choose between a four-seat version that offers greater personalization and privacy in the rear suite and a six-seat configuration with accommodation across three rows. Both are powered by a 2.4L inline four-cylinder turbo hybrid system.
Lexus developed the LM with the varied lifestyles of its customers in mind, starting with how they want to spend their time on the move. Its composed ride, carefully crafted interior and rear passenger amenities create a quiet, private, comfortable and personalized space away from the rush of daily life. Aboard the LM, passengers can unwind, enjoy a conversation, focus on work and so much more. Together, these elements make the journey itself a valued part of the day.
On the road, smooth starts and stable handling keep passengers centered as the LM accelerates and changes direction. DIRECT4 all-wheel drive manages how power is distributed between the front and rear wheels, with a rear eAxle to enhance traction. A Wet Start Clutch helps the LM pull away smoothly and respond readily to acceleration inputs.
Ride refinement benefits from the LM’s reinforced body structure, whose resistance to twisting provides a strong foundation for a settled, comfortable ride. Structural adhesive in the upper body and floor helps minimize vibration in the cabin.
The LM’s Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) uses a frequency-sensitive piston valve to soften vibration and keep the ride settled on uneven roads. To help rear passengers stay at ease as the LM changes speed, Rear Comfort drive mode adjusts the suspension and coordinates accelerator and brake control. The LM also uses brake posture and roll controls to limit movement of the vehicle’s body under braking and through corners.
Supportive seating works with the AVS to make it easier to maintain a relaxed posture and a steady line of sight. Lexus studied how passengers move in their seats, with particular attention to reducing head movement. The front-seat cushions distribute pressure to assist occupants through corners and ease fatigue, while two types of shock-absorbing materials cushion second-row occupants at rest and on the move.
Quietness informs the LM’s design throughout, with a three-stage approach that reduces noise at its source, limits its entry and absorbs unwanted sound inside. Acoustic glass and sound insulation work together to suppress noise and vibration, while Active Noise Control further counters low-frequency engine sound through the audio system’s speakers.
That same attention to refinement shapes the exterior, which expresses ‘Dignified Elegance’ through graceful proportions and a distinctive curbside presence. The form preserves generous passenger space, while an emphasis on the front and rear wheels conveys its dynamic character. A body-colored grille integrates the Lexus Spindle Body design into the front of the vehicle. Tighter gaps between surrounding components and the body create a more cohesive appearance and contribute to aerodynamic and cooling performance. Exterior color options include Graphite Black GF., Sonic Quartz, Sonic Agate and Sonic Titanium.
Passengers enter an airy, carefully crafted cabin where generous height and clean horizontal and vertical lines create a sense of openness. Coordinated surfaces and finishes give the space a calm, cohesive appearance in either Solis White with copper accents or Black with dark grey accents. In the four-seat rear suite, integrated components and minimal panel gaps further reduce visual clutter. This uncluttered approach continues in the front cabin, where the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concentrates driving controls around the steering wheel. A simple instrument panel and console help the driver focus on the road.
In the four-seat model, passengers can choose how much privacy they want in the rear suite. A partition, with retractable, dimmable glass, lets them screen off the front cabin or enjoy a clear view ahead. Passengers can connect a compatible device via HDMI to a 48-inch widescreen display for online meetings or entertainment. An immersive audio experience is also delivered through a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
The four-seat rear suite gives all on board plenty of room to stretch out, with large independent seats that envelop the body and ottomans that cradle the lower legs while retaining ample clearance from the partition. Once settled, passengers can keep refreshments and personal items close at hand in the refrigerator and storage spaces beneath the display. A retractable table in the armrest offers a leather-wrapped, non-slip, non-scratch surface for a book, tablet or laptop.
For larger groups, the six-seat configuration offers a spacious cabin with excellent visibility and seating across three rows. Expansive trim and overhead consoles create a personal feel for passengers throughout the cabin, while a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system enhances the entertainment experience. The layout comfortably accommodates business trips as well as family travel.
Materials, colors and lighting were coordinated across both seating configurations to give the cabin a calm, lounge-like feel. Passengers can choose from a total of 64 lighting colors, including 14 themed and 50 custom options, to suit their mood or activity. Reading lights on either side of the overhead console also allow rear passengers to get important work done or enjoy a book when daylight is limited.
Rear passengers in both models can adjust climate, seat position, lighting, audio, and sunshades from detachable touchscreen controllers within easy reach. These rear multi-operation panels sit on the second-row console armrests, with separate controls for left- and right-side passengers. Rear Climate Concierge brings several settings together through preset and customizable modes. Passengers can, for example, pair a relaxed seat position with dimmed lighting and closed sunshades without adjusting each feature separately.
Lexus Teammate Advanced Park helps drivers maneuver into and out of parking spaces, including in tight or unfamiliar surroundings. It assists with acceleration, braking and gear selection during supported parallel or perpendicular parking maneuvers. It can also assist with entering or leaving a parking space.
To help drivers respond to potential hazards, Lexus Safety System+ combines warnings with driving assistance. The Pre-Collision System uses radar and a camera to detect potential collision risks. It can warn the driver, assist with braking or brake automatically, with support for daytime motorcycle detection and selected intersection scenarios.
Drivers can tailor how the LM follows traffic to their preferred balance of comfort and responsiveness through Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The system supports all-speed following, with adjustable following distance and acceleration settings. Lane Tracing Assist provides steering support to help the driver maintain the LM’s position within its lane, while Lane Departure Alert warns if the vehicle begins to drift.
Occupants can open the front doors in a single motion using the e-Latch electronic release, while an easy closer allows them to close quietly and smoothly from a partially open position. Safe Exit Assist with Door Open Control detects vehicles and bicycles approaching from behind, provides visual and audible warnings and helps prevent the front and sliding doors from opening into their path.
The Lexus LM500h has been designed around how passengers want to spend their time on the move. Refined driving dynamics and a serene, private and finely appointed cabin help occupants feel at home, while personal controls give them the freedom to shape their surroundings. For Middle East customers, the LM offers a new way to experience Lexus luxury through effortless Omotenashi, no matter where their journey takes them.
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