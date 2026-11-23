Airport International Group Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Royal Jordanian and Jordan Airports Company to Strengthen Jordan’s Aviation Sector
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 22 November 2026): Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and Jordan Airports Company (JAC) on the sidelines of the 2026 Jordan–EU Investment Conference, held at the Dead Sea on 19 November, in the presence of Minister of Transport H.E. Dr. Nidal Qatamin.
The MoU establishes a framework for closer strategic cooperation among the three parties, with a shared ambition to advance Jordan’s aviation sector and strengthen its international connectivity. For Airport International Group, the collaboration represents an opportunity to further advance QAIA’s long-term development, ensuring that its infrastructure, operational capabilities and services evolve in line with future demand and the Kingdom’s economic ambitions. In alignment with Royal Jordanian’s seven-year growth and expansion strategy, the partnership also seeks to reinforce QAIA’s role as a leading regional gateway and transit hub, while exploring opportunities to expand its capacity, enhance its aviation-related facilities, advance digital transformation and strengthen the overall airport ecosystem.
Commenting on the MoU, Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group, said, “The airport business is highly competitive, with airports across the region and beyond constantly pushing to attract airlines, passengers and investment. In this environment, it is essential for Queen Alia International Airport and Royal Jordanian to work closely together to differentiate our offering and become more attractive. Through this cooperation with Royal Jordanian and Jordan Airports Company, we aim to align our long-term priorities, strengthen the airport’s capabilities and offer a more distinctive and attractive proposition to passengers, ensuring that QAIA remains well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s future growth. Ultimately, our ambition is to further establish the airport as a leading regional gateway and an enabler of tourism, trade and investment.”
AIG’s participation in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference further underscored its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s investment priorities and economic development agenda. Against this backdrop, the MoU aligns with the objectives of Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, reinforcing the importance of coordinated efforts across the aviation sector in supporting the Kingdom’s long-term ambitions.
The MoU establishes a framework for closer strategic cooperation among the three parties, with a shared ambition to advance Jordan’s aviation sector and strengthen its international connectivity. For Airport International Group, the collaboration represents an opportunity to further advance QAIA’s long-term development, ensuring that its infrastructure, operational capabilities and services evolve in line with future demand and the Kingdom’s economic ambitions. In alignment with Royal Jordanian’s seven-year growth and expansion strategy, the partnership also seeks to reinforce QAIA’s role as a leading regional gateway and transit hub, while exploring opportunities to expand its capacity, enhance its aviation-related facilities, advance digital transformation and strengthen the overall airport ecosystem.
Commenting on the MoU, Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group, said, “The airport business is highly competitive, with airports across the region and beyond constantly pushing to attract airlines, passengers and investment. In this environment, it is essential for Queen Alia International Airport and Royal Jordanian to work closely together to differentiate our offering and become more attractive. Through this cooperation with Royal Jordanian and Jordan Airports Company, we aim to align our long-term priorities, strengthen the airport’s capabilities and offer a more distinctive and attractive proposition to passengers, ensuring that QAIA remains well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s future growth. Ultimately, our ambition is to further establish the airport as a leading regional gateway and an enabler of tourism, trade and investment.”
AIG’s participation in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference further underscored its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s investment priorities and economic development agenda. Against this backdrop, the MoU aligns with the objectives of Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, reinforcing the importance of coordinated efforts across the aviation sector in supporting the Kingdom’s long-term ambitions.
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