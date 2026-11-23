US Probes Megaspeed Ex-Chief Alice Huang Over Nvidia Chip Sales
(MENAFN) U.S. authorities are investigating both Alice Huang and Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based firm she formerly led, as scrutiny of Nvidia chip sales intensifies, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Sunday.
Pressed on ABC News about whether Huang had passed information to Beijing or otherwise helped the Chinese government, Clayton said “there is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her.” He said he would await the outcome.
The Commerce Department opened its probe into Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected export-control violations. Officials had spotted suspicious activity while tracking the diversion of sensitive semiconductors, the Commerce and Justice departments said in a joint statement last week.
The case moved quickly in 2025. In May, Commerce investigators asked Nvidia for records of its direct and indirect sales to Megaspeed. A month later, Nvidia put the company on its “no sell” list. U.S. and Singaporean officials also interviewed Huang during an inspection at Megaspeed. The Justice Department has since taken the lead in the criminal investigation of the firm.
The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter, that Li Ming, a Chinese national and associate of Huang, helped make major decisions at Megaspeed.
Li faces five charges in Singapore. According to Singapore police, two allege that in November 2023 he falsely told U.S. server maker Super Micro Computer that he worked for a company called Luxuriate Your Life, and that it would keep the servers it planned to buy and lease them to other companies.
In a separate inquiry, Singapore police found insufficient evidence that Huang committed an offense over possible inaccurate declarations by Megaspeed. Police nonetheless issued her a formal warning after concluding she knowingly gave them inaccurate information to downplay her role at the company, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said on Nov. 12.
Meanwhile, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, have agreed to give transcribed interviews to three U.S. House committees on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively. The panels are examining how Chinese entities obtained access to advanced U.S. chips.
Pressed on ABC News about whether Huang had passed information to Beijing or otherwise helped the Chinese government, Clayton said “there is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her.” He said he would await the outcome.
The Commerce Department opened its probe into Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected export-control violations. Officials had spotted suspicious activity while tracking the diversion of sensitive semiconductors, the Commerce and Justice departments said in a joint statement last week.
The case moved quickly in 2025. In May, Commerce investigators asked Nvidia for records of its direct and indirect sales to Megaspeed. A month later, Nvidia put the company on its “no sell” list. U.S. and Singaporean officials also interviewed Huang during an inspection at Megaspeed. The Justice Department has since taken the lead in the criminal investigation of the firm.
The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter, that Li Ming, a Chinese national and associate of Huang, helped make major decisions at Megaspeed.
Li faces five charges in Singapore. According to Singapore police, two allege that in November 2023 he falsely told U.S. server maker Super Micro Computer that he worked for a company called Luxuriate Your Life, and that it would keep the servers it planned to buy and lease them to other companies.
In a separate inquiry, Singapore police found insufficient evidence that Huang committed an offense over possible inaccurate declarations by Megaspeed. Police nonetheless issued her a formal warning after concluding she knowingly gave them inaccurate information to downplay her role at the company, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said on Nov. 12.
Meanwhile, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, have agreed to give transcribed interviews to three U.S. House committees on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively. The panels are examining how Chinese entities obtained access to advanced U.S. chips.
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