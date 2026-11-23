MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A number of agreements and contracts have been signed and documents exchanged between government agencies, institutions, and companies of Azerbaijan and Italy on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The signing ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, Azerbaijani Economy Ministry official Yusif Abdullayev, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) President Matteo Zoppas, and Salone del Mobile President Maria Porro.

An official group photo of the participants was taken following the ceremony.