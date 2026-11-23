Baku Hosts Signing Of Multiple Azerbaijan-Italy Cooperation Agreements
The signing ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, Azerbaijani Economy Ministry official Yusif Abdullayev, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) President Matteo Zoppas, and Salone del Mobile President Maria Porro.
An official group photo of the participants was taken following the ceremony.
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