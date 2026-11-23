MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italy and Azerbaijan are exploring opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, Italian companies have the necessary technologies and expertise to participate in infrastructure development projects, including railway networks and submarine cable systems.

Tajani noted that Italy is ready to offer Azerbaijan high-tech products and solutions in the construction, agri-food, mechanical engineering, and railway sectors.

He also emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic importance for the Middle Corridor and the development of transport links between Europe and Asia.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic hub for the Middle Corridor and connectivity between Europe and Asia, and Italian companies can indeed offer their engineering capabilities and state-of-the-art technologies," he said.

Furthermore, he noted Italy's interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of protecting strategic infrastructure to ensure companies' competitiveness.

Addressing energy cooperation, Tajani thanked the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for its decision to set a price cap on gasoline and diesel fuel, which, he said, had enabled Italian consumers to pay less for fuel.

He described the move not only as an example of economic cooperation but also as a sign of friendship between the two countries.

Tajani also reported that Italian exports increased by 5.5% in the first nine months of this year, following growth of 3.3% last year.

According to him, Italy expects its exports to reach 700 billion euros by the end of next year.

He added that Italy is interested in expanding supplies of high-quality products to Azerbaijan and developing industrial cooperation.