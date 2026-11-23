MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Unioncamere is ready to turn its contacts with Azerbaijan into long-term industrial partnerships, Unioncamere Head of Internationalization Pietro Infante said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He noted that Unioncamere and Italy's system of chambers of commerce support companies seeking to enter the Azerbaijani market and expand their presence in the country.

"This work includes analyzing export potential and opportunities, providing technical assistance to increase trade flows and develop economic partnerships, organizing business meetings with Azerbaijani companies, and supporting businesses in their international activities," he said.

According to Infante, Unioncamere coordinates a network of 60 Italian chambers of commerce and also operates through the internationalization agency Promos Italia, which has implemented projects in Azerbaijan, including under the EU4Business program.

He said the network also includes the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Itazercom, based in Baku.

"Today, I would like to propose a change in approach: moving beyond traditional trade partnerships and a model based solely on imports and exports, and developing joint ventures, industrial partnerships, and technology transfer agreements that will strengthen value chains in our countries. Promising areas for cooperation include energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, the agro-industrial sector, particularly food processing, infrastructure, and logistics. Azerbaijan is also of interest as a strategic partner for the markets of the Caucasus and Central Asia," he said.

Infante added that the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Itazercom, is set to sign an agreement with SIMEST today, alongside an agreement between Baku Steel Company and two Italian companies.

"We are ready to turn today's contacts into strong, long-term industrial partnerships," he said.