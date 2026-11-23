MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The governments of Italy and Azerbaijan should create the necessary conditions for investment and the development of joint ventures by providing businesses with an appropriate legislative framework and ongoing support, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, decisions on how, how much, and when to invest in Italy or Azerbaijan, as well as whether to establish joint ventures, rest with the businesses themselves. The governments' role, he said, is to ensure the conditions necessary for such decisions to be implemented.

"The Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan has prepared an information guide for Italian entrepreneurs, outlining the country's economic situation, available business opportunities, and the procedures required to operate here. Business support is part of the 'growth diplomacy' concept, under which Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been transformed into an institution with a clear economic focus," he noted.

According to Tajani, the ministry has an operational center that provides round-the-clock information support to Italian companies – large, medium-sized, and small – including those operating in different time zones.

He also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy and friendship groups between the two countries in promoting political and economic contacts.

Tajani called on Italian and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to step up the development of joint projects, including in Africa and other regions of the world.

"I believe in you. I am firmly convinced that we should always dream bigger and believe in major initiatives. The entrepreneurial spirit that each of you possesses should help take both your companies and relations between our countries to a new level," he said.