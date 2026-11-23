European Steelmakers Seek Stronger Supply Guarantees In Anglo American's Brazil Asset Sale
The request highlights concerns that a change in ownership could affect the availability of low carbon ferronickel for European stainless steel manufacturers.
Background
Ferronickel is an important raw material used in stainless steel production. Its availability and pricing can influence production costs for manufacturers operating across Europe.
Anglo American has agreed to sell its Brazilian ferronickel business to MMG, but the transaction requires approval from the European Commission. The regulator is examining whether the proposed sale could affect competition or access to supplies in the European market.
The material produced at the Brazilian operation is also notable because its production relies on hydropower, giving it a lower carbon profile than some alternative sources.
Key Developments
Eurofer, which represents European steelmakers, acknowledged that the revised commitments offered by Anglo American and MMG were a positive development but argued that additional measures were necessary.
The updated proposals would increase annual ferronickel supplies to Europe from 11,500 metric tonnes to 16,000 metric tonnes. They would also provide greater contractual certainty and additional pricing flexibility.
European steelmakers remain concerned that the material could be redirected to other markets after the transaction, potentially reducing the availability of a strategically important input.
Reuters reported that the European Commission was leaning towards blocking the deal, with a decision expected by December 21. Anglo American has previously said it would close the Brazilian operation if regulators prevent the sale.
Industry Implications
The dispute illustrates the importance of raw material security for Europe's manufacturing and steel industries. Access to competitively priced materials is particularly relevant as producers face pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining industrial output.
For MMG, securing regulatory approval is important to completing the acquisition. For European steelmakers, the outcome could influence long term supply arrangements and production planning.
The case also demonstrates how competition authorities increasingly consider supply security and industrial dependencies when reviewing cross border transactions.
What's Next
The European Commission's expected December decision will be the main milestone. Investors will also monitor whether Anglo American and MMG offer further commitments to address concerns raised by European steelmakers.
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