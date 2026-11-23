MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- European steel industry representatives are seeking stronger supply guarantees from Anglo American and China's MMG as the companies pursue European Union approval for a proposed $500 million sale of a Brazilian ferronickel operation.

The request highlights concerns that a change in ownership could affect the availability of low carbon ferronickel for European stainless steel manufacturers.

Background

Ferronickel is an important raw material used in stainless steel production. Its availability and pricing can influence production costs for manufacturers operating across Europe.

Anglo American has agreed to sell its Brazilian ferronickel business to MMG, but the transaction requires approval from the European Commission. The regulator is examining whether the proposed sale could affect competition or access to supplies in the European market.

The material produced at the Brazilian operation is also notable because its production relies on hydropower, giving it a lower carbon profile than some alternative sources.

Key Developments

Eurofer, which represents European steelmakers, acknowledged that the revised commitments offered by Anglo American and MMG were a positive development but argued that additional measures were necessary.

The updated proposals would increase annual ferronickel supplies to Europe from 11,500 metric tonnes to 16,000 metric tonnes. They would also provide greater contractual certainty and additional pricing flexibility.

European steelmakers remain concerned that the material could be redirected to other markets after the transaction, potentially reducing the availability of a strategically important input.

Reuters reported that the European Commission was leaning towards blocking the deal, with a decision expected by December 21. Anglo American has previously said it would close the Brazilian operation if regulators prevent the sale.

Industry Implications

The dispute illustrates the importance of raw material security for Europe's manufacturing and steel industries. Access to competitively priced materials is particularly relevant as producers face pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining industrial output.

For MMG, securing regulatory approval is important to completing the acquisition. For European steelmakers, the outcome could influence long term supply arrangements and production planning.

The case also demonstrates how competition authorities increasingly consider supply security and industrial dependencies when reviewing cross border transactions.

What's Next

The European Commission's expected December decision will be the main milestone. Investors will also monitor whether Anglo American and MMG offer further commitments to address concerns raised by European steelmakers.