MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a leading global smart home brand, is introducing two smart locks to Vietnamese households: theand the. Combining AI-powered biometric recognition, intelligent entrance monitoring and remote access management, both models make everyday home entry easier while giving families greater visibility and control over their front doors.







Source: EZVIZ

EZVIZ Y3000FVP Plus Smart Lock

The Y3000FVP Plus brings keyless convenience and intelligent home security together in a modern design. Its 3D facial recognition lets residents unlock the door simply by approaching it, without searching for keys or entering a passcode.

Beyond everyday access, the built-in camera and four-inch indoor screen let families see who's at the door, while two-way video calls through the EZVIZ App allow them to communicate with visitors remotely. A radar sensor detects people lingering near the entrance and sends real-time alerts, while infrared night vision helps keep the doorway visible after dark.

EZVIZ DL20FVS Plus Smart Lock

For households that prefer a familiar door-handle design, the DL20FVS Plus combines advanced AI security with intuitive everyday operation. Residents can unlock using facial or palm-vein recognition, then simply press the traditional lever handle to enter. Its 3D facial recognition is designed to resist spoofing attempts using photos, videos and 3D masks. The lock also integrates a camera and indoor screen, allowing families to check visitors before opening the door.

Flexible Access for Everyday Routines

Whether arriving home with their hands full or sharing access with family members, residents can choose from multiple unlocking methods, including facial recognition, palm-vein recognition, fingerprints and passcodes. Through the EZVIZ App, they can also check lock status and grant visitors temporary access when away. Both smart locks also feature anti-tamper alarms and anti-peeping passcodes for added security.

This November, both products are available with a 10% discount and a complimentary EZVIZ C6N G1 3MP camera. The DL20FVS Plus can be purchased through TikTok Shop, while the Y3000FVP Plus is available through offline retail channels.

For more information on EZVIZ products and where to buy them in Vietnam, visit the EZVIZ Vietnam store.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Alex He:...