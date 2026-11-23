MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hongkong,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement jewelry is gaining attention, with bold silhouettes and design-forward accessories becoming an increasingly popular way to express personal style. Launched in early November 2026, EAMTI's new









From festive gatherings and winter getaways to everyday outings, the end of the year offers plenty of opportunities to experiment with personal style. A statement ring can instantly elevate an outfit, adding personality to a simple knit sweater or a touch of sparkle to a tailored look or evening ensemble.

For holiday travelers, the collection also offers versatile statement rings that can complement different outfits and occasions, making them an appealing addition to a travel jewelry collection.

Why Are Chunky Statement Rings Gaining Popularity?

Jewelry styling

Their broader profiles also allow for more creative design details, from sculptural shapes and distinctive textures to prominent center stones and multi-stone arrangements. Whether paired with casual knitwear, tailored outerwear, or holiday eveningwear, a statement ring can add depth and personality to an outfit.

Discover the EAMTI Chunky Ring Edit

The EAMTI Chunky Ring Edit brings together a variety of distinctive designs, from textured bands and striking center stones to multi-stone settings, offering options for different style preferences.

1. Chunky Bands and Dimensional Textures: Making Details Stand Out









Wide bands are one of the defining features of the collection. Compared with traditional slim bands, their broader profiles create a stronger visual impact, while different surface textures add depth and dimension to each design.

For example, one oval bezel ring pairs a classic oval center stone with a chunky band featuring raised, ribbed detailing. Another design, featuring a 4-carat marquise center stone, combines an elongated gemstone silhouette with a substantial textured band for an equally eye-catching look.

These styles are ideal for those who appreciate bold jewelry and want to express their personal style through distinctive details. Paired with neutral knitwear, a tailored coat, or simple everyday outfits, a textured ring can naturally become the focal point.

2. Contemporary Stone Settings and Sculptural Silhouettes









Beyond the band itself, the orientation of a center stone can also transform a ring's overall appearance. Setting a gemstone horizontally creates a fresh alternative to the more traditional vertical arrangement, giving the design a modern, fashion-forward feel.

For example, one chunky ring features a horizontally positioned marquise center stone paired with a substantial band, creating a clean yet distinctive silhouette. Another three-stone design combines an oval center stone with pear-shaped side accents, resulting in a more elaborate look while retaining the presence of a wide band.

These styles are suited to those who appreciate classic gemstone shapes but want to explore something different. Whether paired with vacation outfits, casual weekend looks, or holiday dinner ensembles, they add a distinctive touch to any outfit.

3. Statement Center Stones and Travel-Ready Style









For frequent travelers, choosing a ring that works with different outfits and occasions can be especially useful. Rather than wearing a valuable engagement ring with sentimental significance on every trip, a separate ring offers another option for travel and everyday activities.

One of EAMTI's travel-inspired designs features an elongated Radiant-cut center stone set on a substantial cigar-style band. The combination highlights the brilliance of the center stone while giving the ring a bold, substantial silhouette.

Whether exploring a new city, enjoying a weekend getaway, or heading out for dinner while traveling, this design can complement a range of outfits. A dedicated Travel Ring

4. Multi-Stone Designs: Creating Richer Visual Detail









Compared with rings featuring a single center stone, multi-stone designs combine different gemstone shapes to create a richer visual effect.

One design in the collection alternates oval and emerald-cut stones along a half-eternity band, with each stone individually bezel-set. The combination of different cuts creates a distinctive visual rhythm, adding detail while maintaining a balanced overall look.

For those who appreciate intricate designs and want a ring with more presence, this style offers an alternative to the traditional solitaire. It can be worn on its own or paired with simpler rings, bringing something new to a personal jewelry collection.

How to Style Statement Rings This Holiday Season

The different designs in the EAMTI Chunky Ring Edit can work across a variety of occasions, making a statement ring an easy way to refresh a seasonal wardrobe.

With Winter Outfits: Pair a textured chunky ring with a neutral knit sweater, tailored trousers, or a wool coat. The contrast between soft fabrics and bold jewelry adds dimension to an otherwise simple winter look.

For Holiday Parties and Dinners: Choose a ring with a striking marquise or oval center stone to complement a simple black dress or evening outfit. A multi-stone design can also add visual interest without the need for excessive accessories.

For Everyday Wear: Let one statement ring take center stage, paired with understated earrings or a delicate necklace. If you enjoy stacking, experiment with different band widths and textures to create a look that reflects your personal style.

For Travel: Pack a ring that can complement multiple outfits to keep your jewelry choices flexible. A dedicated travel ring works well for city exploration, everyday outings, and dinner plans, allowing you to maintain a polished look without wearing a valuable engagement ring throughout the trip.

A Holiday Gift That Makes a Statement

A statement ring can be a thoughtful holiday gift for someone who loves jewelry with personality. For someone who loves bold accessories, a sculptural chunky ring makes a distinctive choice. A textured band suits those who prefer understated outfits with one standout detail, while a striking marquise center stone or multi-stone design appeals to those who enjoy eye-catching jewelry. Each style in the EAMTI Chunky Ring Edit offers a different way to express personal taste.

With substantial silhouettes, distinctive textures, and modern stone settings, EAMTI brings a fresh take on statement jewelry that makes an impact while remaining suitable for everyday wear.

CONTACT: Solesne Kong,...