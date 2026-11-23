PAKISTAN, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two of the most celebrated voices in Sufi and devotional music, Abida Parveen and Kailash Kher, joined by sarangi virtuoso Nabeel Khan, came together for one night only at Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday 13 November, as Borderless Melodies, a new cultural IP from HOP Events, made its debut at Sheikh Rashid Hall.

Conceptualised and executed by HOP Events, the evening brought the three artists to a shared stage in celebration of a simple belief that while borders may separate lands, they can never separate the emotions that connect people.

Borderless Melodies is a new cultural IP developed by HOP Events to connect musical legends, emerging talent and audiences across generations and borders through the universal language of music. Each edition brings together celebrated artists from different nations and musical traditions alongside the rising performers carrying those traditions forward, and Friday's inaugural edition in Dubai was the first concert in the series.

Rather than staging another conventional concert, HOP Events set out to build a lasting platform where artistic collaboration takes precedence over difference, and where the masters of a tradition share the stage with those who will inherit it. Dubai, home to communities from every corner of the globe, gave that vision its natural first stage.

“Borderless Melodies began with a simple conviction that music has always travelled further than any map allows,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon ACR and Founder of HOP Events.“On Friday night, we watched people from every corner of the world fall silent for the same note and rise to their feet for the same chorus. That's the harmony we set out to create, and there is no better city than Dubai in which to begin.”

Pakistan's Abida Parveen, widely revered as the Queen of Sufi music, held the hall with the depth, spirituality, and emotional intensity that have defined her career, creating an atmosphere of reflection and devotion. One of Pakistan's most decorated artists, she has received the Pride of Performance (1984), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (2005), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (2012) and, in 2021, the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, the country's highest civilian honour, and sings in Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Arabic and Persian.

India's Kailash Kher brought his unmistakable energy to the stage across a set of an hour and a half, his distinctive fusion of Sufi, folk and contemporary music adding another dimension to the night. Awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2017, he rose to prominence with“Allah Ke Bande” in 2003 and has since won two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, for Fanaa and the Telugu film Mirchi.

India's Nabeel Khan brought the memorable voice of the sarangi to the evening, an instrument long revered for its closeness to the human voice. The eighth generation of sarangi artists in his family and a torchbearer of the Moradabad Sainia Gharana, he is the grandson of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Sabri Khan and has performed at festivals across India, Europe, the Middle East, Russia and beyond, making him the kind of new generation talent Borderless Melodies was created to champion.

The emotional high point came during the jugalbandi between Abida Parveen and Nabeel Khan, as her voice and his sarangi met in a musical dialogue between a living legend and a rising torchbearer of the tradition, capturing the very essence of Borderless Melodies.

Every element of the evening was shaped by HOP Events, while for Pantheon ACR, the night marks a growing commitment to culture beyond real estate, and a belief that communities are built through moments as much as spaces.

“Music has never asked where we come from. It speaks to the soul, and the soul has no borders. Standing before an audience in Dubai who came together as one family was a blessing I will carry with me,” said Abida Parveen.

Kailash Kher said,“Music is a prayer that belongs to everyone, whatever language they speak and wherever they call home. To share a stage with Abida ji and feel an entire hall in Dubai breathe as one was a moment of grace I will treasure always.”

Nabeel Khan said:“It was an absolute honour and a truly memorable experience to open the evening at Borderless Melodies, followed by the magnificent performances of Padma Shri Kailash Kher and the legendary Abida Parveen Ji. To eventually share the stage with Abida Ji was nothing short of a dream come true for me. My heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala for curating such a beautiful musical evening. Borderless Melodies is a truly special initiative that celebrates timeless music, nostalgia and emotions that connect generations and, above all, transcend borders.”

Looking ahead, HOP Events plans to grow Borderless Melodies into an international cultural IP, with future editions in new markets uniting established legends and emerging talent from different nations and musical traditions and building audiences that span generations. What began in Dubai is the foundation for a much larger cultural journey.

The next edition will be announced soon!

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-ENDS–

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About PANTHEON ACR (Art, Culture, Real Estate)

PANTHEON ACR is a Dubai-born platform founded by entrepreneur Kalpesh Kinariwala, built on the belief that the future of community is shaped through the intersection of art, culture and real estate. Operating across three distinct yet complementary verticals, PANTHEON ACR develops platforms that create meaningful opportunities for people to connect, participate and belong.

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About HOP Events

Its cultural platform, HOP Events, curates world-class concerts, storytelling experiences and original cultural programming designed to foster connection and celebrate the diversity of global communities. Through a growing portfolio of initiatives, PANTHEON ACR is building a long-term legacy that brings together creativity, cultural exchange and community engagement, enriching the social and cultural fabric of the region while creating platforms that inspire connection across borders and generations.

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For media enquiries, further information, or images, please contact: Kavya Gupta /...

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