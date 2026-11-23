Crow, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from Colorado and a former Army Ranger, said Afghan partners had risked their lives to support American servicemembers. In a message on X, he called on the US government to honour its commitments to those who assisted its military missions in Afghanistan.

“Our Afghan partners put their lives on the line to help protect American servicemembers like me,” Crow said, according to a statement released by his office. He described protecting them as both a moral and national security responsibility.

The appeal comes amid growing uncertainty for Afghans in the United States after the Trump administration terminated Afghanistan's designation under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programme in 2025. The termination took effect on July 14, 2025, leaving eligible Afghan nationals without the protection that had allowed them to remain and work legally in the country.

In November 2026, Crow and Democratic Representative Sam Liccardo of California launched a congressional effort to restore those protections. The two lawmakers filed a discharge petition seeking to force a House vote on the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026, which would reinstate TPS for eligible Afghans until 2029.

The petition is designed to bypass House leadership and bring the legislation to the floor if it secures the support of at least 218 House members. The proposed measure has bipartisan backing, including support from Republican lawmakers Don Bacon and Maria Elvira Salazar, who co-sponsored the bill.

According to the House Clerk's records and reporting published on November 20, the petition had received 144 signatures, 74 short of the number required to force a vote.

The effort has also received support from AfghanEvac, an organisation that advocates for Afghans who assisted the United States and its allies. More than 50 organisations have endorsed the proposed legislation, including veterans' groups and refugee advocacy organisations.

If approved, the legislation would provide eligible Afghans with temporary protection from deportation while offering greater certainty as they pursue longer-term immigration options. Its future, however, depends on whether supporters can secure enough signatures to trigger a vote in the House.