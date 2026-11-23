MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that all political alliances, including the Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance and the alliance led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, would fail in the state, claiming that the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive term with a massive majority.

His remarks come ahead of the first formal meeting between Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting is set to take place on Monday at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in Delhi and will continue for two days. Four leaders from each party are expected to participate.

The Congress delegation includes UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra, working state president Imran Masood and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.

The Samajwadi Party delegation comprises party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, state president Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan.

Contrary to speculation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not attend the meeting and is reportedly overseeing the process from behind the scenes. According to sources, the Congress is seeking more than 100 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, although convincing the Samajwadi Party to agree to the demand could prove challenging.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, "All alliances, including the Congress-SP alliance and the alliance led by Asaduddin Owaisi, will fail in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will return to power for the third consecutive time with a massive majority.

"Uttar Pradesh has undergone significant changes since 2017. Modi government's welfare schemes have earned the trust of the people, while the state's law and order situation is being discussed across the country. During the Samajwadi Party's rule, the state was plagued by crime, land grabbing and mafia activities. Today, people across all castes, religions and communities will support the BJP, and the NDA will return to power with a massive majority," he added.

Pathak also appealed to people to actively participate in the census exercise and provide accurate information about their households and family members.

"I humbly appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to actively participate in the census process and provide the required details about their households and family members. Officials are visiting homes, and the census schedule is being shared with everyone. I urge all residents to cooperate and ensure their participation," he said.