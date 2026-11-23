Colombia Takes Legal Action Against Starlink Over Prison Signal Violations
(MENAFN) Colombia’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC) has initiated formal legal proceedings against Starlink Colombia over allegations that the company failed to meet its legal responsibility to restrict telecommunications signals inside the country's correctional facilities.
The Office of President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the action on Saturday after a security operation at La Picota prison in Bogota uncovered six satellite internet antennas operated by Starlink, along with hundreds of unauthorized communication devices.
On Sunday, MinTIC confirmed that it “has opened an administrative investigation and brought charges against Starlink Colombia S.A.S. for the alleged failure to fulfill its legal obligation to attenuate telecommunications signals covering penitentiary and correctional facilities.”
Authorities confiscated a substantial quantity of electronic equipment during the prison inspection. The seized items included 3,754 SIM cards, 582 mobile phones, 38 modems and six Starlink satellite internet antennas, as well as other communication devices.
Following the discovery, the ministry expanded its inspections to correctional institutions in other parts of the country. These checks revealed that functioning Starlink-powered Wi-Fi networks were also operating in four additional prisons.
The presidency emphasized in its statement that it would use every available legal and technical measure to prevent prisoners from maintaining unauthorized communication channels.
The Office of President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the action on Saturday after a security operation at La Picota prison in Bogota uncovered six satellite internet antennas operated by Starlink, along with hundreds of unauthorized communication devices.
On Sunday, MinTIC confirmed that it “has opened an administrative investigation and brought charges against Starlink Colombia S.A.S. for the alleged failure to fulfill its legal obligation to attenuate telecommunications signals covering penitentiary and correctional facilities.”
Authorities confiscated a substantial quantity of electronic equipment during the prison inspection. The seized items included 3,754 SIM cards, 582 mobile phones, 38 modems and six Starlink satellite internet antennas, as well as other communication devices.
Following the discovery, the ministry expanded its inspections to correctional institutions in other parts of the country. These checks revealed that functioning Starlink-powered Wi-Fi networks were also operating in four additional prisons.
The presidency emphasized in its statement that it would use every available legal and technical measure to prevent prisoners from maintaining unauthorized communication channels.
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