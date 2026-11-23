US Intelligence Director Flags Risk of More Tech Outages
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton cautioned Sunday that additional technology disruptions could emerge as businesses and government institutions upgrade their digital infrastructure and reinforce cybersecurity measures, following recent service interruptions affecting aviation, financial institutions and Microsoft platforms.
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Clayton said temporary outages should be expected as organizations invest in modernizing their systems to keep pace with rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI).
"The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road," Clayton said.
He explained that the transition to upgraded technologies could temporarily affect the availability of certain services, adding that both private companies and government agencies were taking steps to manage these challenges before they escalate.
Recent technical problems affecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft Outlook and JPMorgan have disrupted several sectors, creating complications for air travel, online services and banking operations.
Nevertheless, officials have generally rejected suggestions that the incidents resulted from a coordinated cyberattack or an operation involving artificial intelligence, emphasizing that the reported disruptions stemmed from separate technical issues.
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Clayton said temporary outages should be expected as organizations invest in modernizing their systems to keep pace with rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI).
"The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road," Clayton said.
He explained that the transition to upgraded technologies could temporarily affect the availability of certain services, adding that both private companies and government agencies were taking steps to manage these challenges before they escalate.
Recent technical problems affecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft Outlook and JPMorgan have disrupted several sectors, creating complications for air travel, online services and banking operations.
Nevertheless, officials have generally rejected suggestions that the incidents resulted from a coordinated cyberattack or an operation involving artificial intelligence, emphasizing that the reported disruptions stemmed from separate technical issues.
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