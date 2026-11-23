COP31 Ends Without Agreement as Kurum Criticizes Lack of Consensus
(MENAFN) The UN climate conference COP31 concluded in Antalya on Sunday without reaching a final agreement, with summit president Murat Kurum criticizing several participating countries for failing to demonstrate the flexibility and determination necessary to achieve a common position.
Kurum, who serves as Türkiye's environment, urbanization and climate change minister, officially brought the two-week gathering to an end by striking the ceremonial gavel after confirming that delegates had failed to approve the proposed overarching decision.
"Unfortunately, some countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility required by this historic responsibility," Kurum said during the closing plenary.
"We recognize the importance of national priorities and respect the circumstances of every country. However, on such a vital issue concerning our shared future, we would have expected all parties to take greater responsibility in finding a solution," he added.
The Turkish minister said the summit presidency had explored every available avenue to achieve consensus throughout the negotiations, warning that disagreements between governments should not delay action on the increasingly urgent climate crisis.
"The world is not waiting, disasters are not waiting, and future generations are not waiting," he said.
Despite the absence of an overarching agreement, Kurum highlighted several outcomes that he said would remain significant, including the conference's Action Agenda, international partnerships and various cooperation initiatives developed during the summit.
Kurum, who serves as Türkiye's environment, urbanization and climate change minister, officially brought the two-week gathering to an end by striking the ceremonial gavel after confirming that delegates had failed to approve the proposed overarching decision.
"Unfortunately, some countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility required by this historic responsibility," Kurum said during the closing plenary.
"We recognize the importance of national priorities and respect the circumstances of every country. However, on such a vital issue concerning our shared future, we would have expected all parties to take greater responsibility in finding a solution," he added.
The Turkish minister said the summit presidency had explored every available avenue to achieve consensus throughout the negotiations, warning that disagreements between governments should not delay action on the increasingly urgent climate crisis.
"The world is not waiting, disasters are not waiting, and future generations are not waiting," he said.
Despite the absence of an overarching agreement, Kurum highlighted several outcomes that he said would remain significant, including the conference's Action Agenda, international partnerships and various cooperation initiatives developed during the summit.
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