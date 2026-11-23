MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Italy in energy, industry, critical raw materials, digital technologies, and education, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The minister said that the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Italy and several European countries via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) makes an important contribution to energy security.

"We consider this corridor an important indicator of long-term cooperation between our countries. Azerbaijani gas transported through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European section of the corridor, contributes to the energy security of Italy and several European regions. At the same time, we are working with our partners to deliver Central Asian energy resources to Europe across the Caspian Sea, including exporting electricity generated from renewable energy sources in the Caspian region to Europe," he said.

Jabbarov emphasized the importance of educational ties, noting that the Italy-Azerbaijan University, which has opened in Baku, will help strengthen academic relations between the two countries and train specialists with modern knowledge and skills in Azerbaijan.

"The Italy-Azerbaijan University, which has opened in Baku, will contribute to strengthening academic ties between the two countries and training specialists with modern knowledge and skills in our country. Similarly, hundreds of Azerbaijani students are currently studying at higher education institutions in Italy," the minister noted.

He said that the mutual trust built over many years of cooperation in the energy sector provides a solid foundation for expanding economic partnerships into new areas. According to Jabbarov, the signing of documents on cooperation in critical raw materials, digital technologies, industry, and business demonstrates the diversification of economic ties.

The minister described the mining and metallurgical industries as promising areas for industrial cooperation. The main goal in this sector is to ensure deeper processing of raw materials and increase the production and export of high-value-added products.

"Italy's extensive industrial experience in mechanical engineering and metallurgy creates broad opportunities for joint projects in technology transfer, strengthening local production, and manufacturing high-value-added products in Azerbaijan. In this regard, cooperation with Italy in critical raw materials is of particular importance," he said.

Jabbarov recalled that a joint declaration on strategic cooperation in critical raw materials was signed in Rome in October this year. He added that a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation with third countries in the critical raw materials sector is also expected to be signed on the sidelines of the business forum.

"The memorandum envisages identifying joint projects in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Africa, as well as integrating raw materials into Italy's and Europe's industrial supply chains by leveraging Azerbaijan's regional logistics capabilities, including the Middle Corridor," the minister said.

He also emphasized that artificial intelligence and digitalization are among the priorities of Azerbaijan's economic development agenda. A number of state programs have been adopted in these areas, and efforts to develop innovation, startup, and technology parks will continue from 2027 onward.