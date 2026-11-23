Azerbaijan And Italy Plan Joint Ventures In Critical Raw Materials Sector
He said the two sides had previously signed their first memorandum of understanding on critical raw materials, while a document to implement the agreements reached, which also envisages the establishment of joint ventures, is scheduled to be signed today.
"Following the meeting we held in Rome with the minister, I believe it is important that we signed the first memorandum on critical raw materials, and today we are signing a document to implement this agreement, which also provides for the establishment of joint ventures to work together, including in Africa and other regions of the world. The issue of critical raw materials is fundamental to industrial competitiveness," he noted.
Tajani also described Azerbaijan as a strategic partner for Italy and emphasized that visits by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in recent years had helped strengthen the bilateral partnership.
According to him, more than 200 Italian companies are participating in the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum following a joint invitation.
Tajani expressed hope that the forum would help take economic cooperation between the two countries to a new level and expand its practical outcomes.
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