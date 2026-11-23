In the course of the Offering, Bigbank offered up to 15,000 unsecured subordinated bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, a maturity date of 26 November 2036 and a fixed interest rate of 6.5% per annum, payable quarterly. In the event of oversubscription, Bigbank had the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 10,000 bonds to a total of up to 25,000 bonds. The Offering was carried out in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

A total of 1,177 investors participated in the subscription and subscribed for 16,547 subordinated bonds in the total amount of 16,547,000 euros. The base issue volume of 15 million euros was therefore oversubscribed by 10.3%. Bigbank decided to retain the base volume of the Offering and issue 15,000 bonds in the total amount of 15 million euros.

The Management Board of Bigbank decided to allocate the subordinated bonds according to the following principles:

All subscription orders submitted by the same subscriber were aggregated;Investors who held a current account with Bigbank in their own name as at 18 November 2026 were allocated 100% of their subscribed amount;Employees and members of the management boards and supervisory boards of companies belonging to the Bigbank group were allocated 100% of their subscribed amount;The remaining investors' subscriptions were allocated in full up to EUR 30,000;An allocation rate of 75.48% was applied to the portion of the remaining investors' subscriptions exceeding EUR 30,000;Fractional numbers of bonds were rounded to the nearest whole number.

“Subscriptions for our bonds totalled more than 16.5 million euros, exceeding the base offering volume of 15 million euros. We decided to retain the planned issue volume of 15 million euros. The offering results demonstrate investors' confidence in Bigbank and our future plans. The capital raised supports the refinancing of existing subordinated bonds, helps maintain a strong capital position and finances the bank's further growth. We thank all 1,177 investors for their trust,” said Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board at Bigbank.



The bonds are expected to be transferred to the securities accounts of investors on or about 26 November 2026, and the first trading day of the bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is expected to be on or about 27 November 2026.



Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.2 billion euros, with equity of 325 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 242,000 active customers and employs more than 750 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.



Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: ...

