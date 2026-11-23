MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SOC 2 Type II examines the design and operating effectiveness of controls over a specified period under attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Regula's examination covered the 12-month period and assessed controls against the Security category of the AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

What Regula's SOC 2 Type II audit covered

The report covers the design and operating efficiency of security controls for the Regula IDV Platform, a solution for orchestrating identity verification journeys, risk assessment, and compliance workflows, Regula Document Reader SDK designed for comprehensive identity document verification, and Regula Face SDK, a biometrics verification technology.

The SOC 2 Type II audit addressed security governance, risk assessment, access controls, system operations, change management, and risk mitigation. The auditor concluded that the controls within the scope of the examination were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the examination period.

Security built into development

Regula develops document and biometric verification technologies for financial institutions, government agencies, border control authorities, and other organizations handling sensitive identity information. For these customers, assessing a technology provider includes understanding how access, software changes, vulnerabilities, and security incidents are managed.

Regula develops its software and forensic hardware in-house, maintaining direct oversight of product development and maintenance. Its security practices include code reviews, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and ongoing monitoring.

“Our customers handle sensitive identity information and need evidence of how their technology providers manage security. Our SOC 2 Type II report gives their security teams an independent assessment of the controls within our audited identity verification environment. It supports a more informed review of Regula as a technology partner,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Enterprise customers and prospective customers can request access to Regula's SOC 2 Type II report through the Regula Trust Center.

To learn more about Regula's identity verification solutions, check out these articles on the Regula Blog:



Regula SDKs FAQs – Find answers to common questions about Regula's SDKs, their features, and integration. Enterprise-Grade Identity Verification Platform – Learn what makes an identity verification platform enterprise-ready and which features matter most for businesses.



About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 17,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Regula was recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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