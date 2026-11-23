MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 12 November, a delegation of political party leaders from Gulf countries visited the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base in Changshu, where FREELANDER 8 is built. The visit took place ahead of the Fifth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue, which opened in Suzhou on 13 November.

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, welcomed the Gulf delegation and introduced the brand and FREELANDER 8. Delegates then toured the final assembly line and took passenger rides in FREELANDER 8 on the plant's test track.









Ms Lucia Mao with the Gulf delegation in Changshu

The visit offered delegates an insight into the manufacturing and quality checks behind FREELANDER 8, ahead of its expected launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

Manufacturing and Quality

The Changshu base represents a total investment of more than USD 3.1 billion, with USD 440 million dedicated to upgrading its intelligent manufacturing system for new energy vehicle production. More than 1,100 robots and 100% automated welding support the manufacturing operation.

The final assembly workshop uses flexible production lines to assemble different models. Bolt-tightening data is stored for at least 15 years, providing a traceable record of these operations. Checks on completed vehicles include wheel alignment, rolling-road testing, water-ingress testing and paintwork inspection.

Evolving from traditional premium vehicle manufacturing toward premium intelligent NEV production, the CJLR Changshu Manufacturing Base integrates world‐class premium‐manufacturing competence and new energy intelligent production capability for FREELANDER 8.









FREELANDER 8 vehicles on the final assembly line in Changshu

Developed for International Markets

FREELANDER 8 has been developed for international markets on a single global platform, with a common quality standard. Its development takes account of left-hand drive, right-hand drive and EU-specification markets. Regional specifications are adapted to local regulations, culture and customer preferences.

That approach extends beyond the factory. The global validation programme has involved more than 1,000 vehicles across over 50 types of road, from the extreme cold of northern Europe to the heat and humidity of South-East Asia and the hot, dusty conditions of the Middle East. More than 200 vehicles are dedicated to all-terrain durability testing, covering 2.15 million kilometres in total.

Preparing for Middle East Product Launch

The Middle East is the starting point of FREELANDER's international business. The brand plans to enter 11 markets across the Middle East, with full-scale entry into the region set for the first half of 2027. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are FREELANDER's official dealer partners in the UAE. The brand also signed partnership agreements with EK Kanoo Group in Bahrain and Saud Bahwan Group in Oman at FREELANDER Nightfall in October.

Further details of launch timing, specifications, pricing and sales arrangements will be announced through official local channels.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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