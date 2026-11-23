Melbourne Party Hire Co

In an interview with Eleven Media, Melbourne Party Hire confirm the strong and growing demand for the array of marquees they hire to event organisers.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melbourne Party Hire Co. is a leading event company supplying marquees, furniture, audio and lighting, staging, styling and food and beverage equipment to the weddings, corporate, private and government sector.

A good marquee use should feel like part of the event, not just a temporary cover. The right choice depends on guest numbers, the event layout, the surface it's going on, the weather expected and how the space needs to be used on the day.

Melbourne Party Hire Co's team handle delivery and setup from start to finish, and assist clients choose a marquee size and layout that suits their space, access, surface and event requirements, so clients can focus on the day itself.

Chris Norman, director of Melbourne Party Hire Co. said this when interviewed by Eleven Media,“The use of pop-up and framed marquees has grown strongly over recent years and has become an integral part of events from outdoor weddings through to corporate promotions and sporting events. We have met this demand with a greater range of sizes and shapes than ever before to meet every new need request.”

Melbourne Party Hire Co. hire marquees each year for many large events in Melbourne, whether it be marquees for weddings, festivals, sporting events, council functions, corporate activations or for use as brand tents. Clients with big budgets, especially high value brands, often have custom designs. In this case, with plenty of notice, the marquee can be manufactured to customer's needs, including marquee skins that have custom printed branding.

Learn more about Melbourne Party Hire Co. extensive range of marquees they hire by visiting their website here: product-category/marquees-and-umbrellas/marquee-hire/

About Melbourne Party Hire Co.

Melbourne Party Hire Co. is a leading marquee rental company, operating in Melbourne. Known for their ability to supply marquees of any size and design, they are trusted by many large companies, government departments, sporting clubs, brands, councils, private clients and wedding planners to supply framed marquees and fete stalls for events.

Learn more about Melbourne Party Hire Co's services offered by visiting their website here:

Chris Norman

Melbourne Party Hire Co.

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Melbourne Party Hire Co. Confirm Strong Demand for The Marquees They Hire News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd November 23, 2026, 08:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry



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