2G Energy AG Secures The Largest Single Contract In The Group's History For The German Market
|
2G Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Incoming Orders
2G Energy AG Secures the Largest Single Contract in the Group's History for the German Market
23.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2G Energy AG Secures the Largest Single Contract in the Group's History for the German Market
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria. The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities. 2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service. 2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio. 2G employs more than 1,000 people in Germany, North America, and at additional locations across Europe. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%. 2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the“Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.
Financial Calendar 2026 and 2027
November 23–24 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main
December 01 Berenberg European Conference, London
January 28, 2027 Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Power & Renewable Energy Conference, Oslo
June 30, 2027 Metzler Small Cap Day, Paris
September 21,2027 Baader Investment Conference, Munich IR contact
2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3, D-48619 Heek
Telefon: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795
E-Mail: ir@2-g
Internet: 23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26
|EQS News ID:
|2439952
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2439952 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment