MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) A Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Monday, in matter pertaining to an eight-year-old criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, over a video titled "BJP IT Cell Part 2".

The Saket Court issued the warrant after Rathee failed to appear before it, taking note of the repeated difficulties in securing his presence in the proceedings. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

The latest order comes after the court had issued a fresh bailable warrant against Rathee on October 31, directing that it be served at his Gurugram address. However, the warrant could not be executed.

The court had previously issued a bailable warrant against the YouTuber on October 17 after being informed that fresh summons could not be served as the premises of his residence were found locked. The October 17 warrant could also not be executed after the court was informed that it had been issued at an incorrect address in Austria.

The case pertains to a video titled "BJP IT Cell Part 2", which allegedly defamed Vikas Pandey. The video was also retweeted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in 2018, who later acknowledged before the Supreme Court that he had made a mistake by sharing it. Pandey, founder of the social media page 'I Support Narendra Modi', had alleged that the video and its subsequent retweet had tarnished his reputation.

The proceedings against Rathee had remained pending amid repeated difficulties in serving summons on him since 2019, with the complainant claiming that his continued absence from India had delayed the case. Rathee resides in Austria. The matter had also reached the Supreme Court in connection with Kejriwal's challenge to the criminal defamation proceedings arising from the retweet.

In February 2024, Kejriwal had told the apex court that he had made a mistake by retweeting the video. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna (later CJI and now retired) and Dipankar Datta had stayed the trial court proceedings against Kejriwal while hearing his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to quash the summons issued against him.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld the summoning order, observing that retweeting allegedly defamatory content could attract prosecution under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).