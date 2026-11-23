MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi, who directed 'Hanuman Ansh', has questioned the growing use of violence and abusive language in films.

He said there is a need for cleaner, family-friendly content that audiences across generations can enjoy together. Talking about the response to his film 'Hanuman Ansh', Vishal said its success was largely driven by families who came to theatres with children and grandparents. Questioning the kind of content being made for theatrical audiences, Vishal said,“All films are adult. There is so much violence, abusive language used in the film.”

The filmmaker further said that the film's performance was not driven by high ticket prices or other factors, but by families choosing to watch it together. Vishal recalled,“There was a screening for children battling cancer in Delhi. After watching the film, the children wrote a letter saying that they had forgotten their pain for two-and-a-half hours. I think that is very emotional. There were many grandparents who told me that their grandchildren said, 'Dadaji, you have come in the film.' Hearing all these things makes me feel very good.”

“All films are adult-oriented. There is so much violence and abusive language used in films. Why can't you make a clean film? Why can't you make a film for the family? I feel that our film has a big-ticket size and very high ticket prices, but none of these factors has made our film work. Our film has worked because of families. Sometimes, they go and watch it with their children and bring their Dadaji along for a second time. If I go, I will take my child; my child will take Dadaji, and Dadaji will take his brother and wife. This is how the film has worked. And this possibility exists with all films,” he added.

Hanuman Ansh will premiere on OTT on SonyLIV on November 27, 2026.