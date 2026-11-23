MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The revised gross domestic product (GDP) series has significantly reduced the discrepancy between estimates generated from the demand and supply sides of the economy, strengthening the quality of economic data available for policymaking, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

Speaking at the Data Users Conference on the New Series of GDP, CPI and IIP, Gupta said the revised methodology addresses a long-standing limitation in India's GDP estimates.

"In the earlier series, GDP estimates from the demand and supply sides did not always align. The resulting gap was reported separately as a discrepancy, and it could at times be large and volatile," she added.

She noted that the revised system uses a supply-use table framework, allowing estimates from both sides of the economy to align much more closely.

"The new series brings the two sides together through the supply-use table framework. As a result, nominal GDP estimates from both sides align much more closely," she said.

The new GDP series incorporates a broader set of surveys and administrative datasets and introduces double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture, a methodology widely regarded as an international best practice.

According to Gupta, the revision reflects the transformation of the Indian economy over the past decade.

"The new series reflects an economy that has become larger, more diversified and more complex since the base was last revised in 2011-12," she said.

On the expenditure side, private consumption estimates now draw on the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, while investment data has been mapped more precisely to the sectors undertaking investment activity.

The RBI Deputy Governor said these changes would improve policymakers' ability to identify growth drivers and reduce the magnitude of revisions in successive GDP releases.

"The improvements in the new series are expected to make estimates more stable across successive vintages, with smaller revisions. This, in turn, will support better-calibrated and more stable policy, particularly monetary policy," Gupta said.

Gupta also highlighted revisions in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which now uses consumption patterns from the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey and incorporates rural housing costs and prices from online markets for the first time.

She said the revised CPI framework would help improve inflation measurement, provide deeper insights into regional price pressures and narrow the gap between measured and perceived inflation.