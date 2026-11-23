MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 50 crore people have risen above the poverty line since 2014 due to his government's welfare schemes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that successive governments had contributed to poverty reduction and that claiming sole credit went against the spirit of nation-building.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said every government had worked towards improving the financial condition of the poor and ensuring a life of dignity for them. She added that several people had also been lifted out of poverty during the decade-long tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"Every government has worked to put money in the hands of the poor and ensure them a life of dignity. During the UPA's decade in office as well, crores of people were lifted out of poverty. The current government has carried forward many of those same schemes, so patting one's own back and claiming sole credit goes against the true spirit of nation-building. The vision of 'Viksit Bharat' reflects the collective contribution of multiple governments and former Prime Ministers, and our focus should remain on uplifting those still living Below the Poverty Line," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain defended the Prime Minister's statement, saying that the government had worked extensively for the welfare of the poor over the past 12 years.

"The Prime Minister has delivered the right message. Over the past 12 years, he has worked to bring 50 crore people above the poverty line. It is the country's good fortune to have a leader like Narendra Modi, who works for the poor without discrimination based on caste or religion. He considers serving the poor his duty and has demonstrated this through his work," Hussain said.

Similarly, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said bringing around 50 crore people out of poverty over the past 12-13 years was a challenging target that the country had managed to achieve.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, Ranjan said several important welfare initiatives and social security schemes had contributed to the achievement.

"It was a difficult target, but the country has achieved it. The past 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure presented a major challenge in reducing the high levels of poverty. Several important schemes were launched, and this became possible through the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer and various major social security schemes at the grassroots level," he said.