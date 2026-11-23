MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) benchmark has risen sharply to 14.7 per cent, up four percentage points since October 1, as foreign investors return to the market after two years of sustained selling, according to a report by Axis Capital.

The change reflects a broader shift in global investor preferences as concerns mount over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom. Investors are increasingly moving away from crowded AI-linked trades and reallocating capital to markets with lower direct exposure to the AI infrastructure cycle, with India emerging as a key beneficiary.

Foreign investors have pumped nearly $16 billion into Indian equities since October 16, marking a significant turnaround after an extended period during which overseas funds sold about $60 billion worth of Indian stocks.

Axis Capital expects the trend to continue in the near term and estimates that India's weight in the MSCI EM index could rise by another 0.5 percentage point in the coming weeks.

The brokerage said India is well placed to benefit from global portfolio diversification as investors cut exposure to AI-related sectors and seek markets driven more by domestic demand.

According to the report, India's equity market has several advantages in the current environment.

Benchmark indices are heavily weighted toward financial services, consumption, industrials and domestic services, sectors that are less directly linked to the global AI trade.

As investors reduce positions in technology hardware and AI infrastructure companies, India's sector composition has made it an attractive alternative.

The brokerage also noted that positioning dynamics are amplifying inflows. After two years of persistent foreign selling, even a modest reduction in bearish bets on India can generate significant buying pressure.

In addition, lower crude oil prices could provide further support by improving India's external balance, easing inflationary pressures and boosting corporate profitability.

Axis Capital traced the shift in investor sentiment to a series of developments that began in October.

The first trigger came when AI-related stocks started declining despite reporting strong earnings, prompting investors to question whether future profits would justify the massive capital expenditure required for AI infrastructure expansion.

A second blow came from political developments in the United States. Democratic victories in the midterm elections brought greater scrutiny of data-centre electricity consumption, water usage and permitting requirements, creating uncertainty around project approvals and timelines.

The third catalyst was Nvidia's leadership upheaval on November 12, which the brokerage believes could tighten financing conditions across the AI ecosystem at a time when data-centre developers require substantial capital to fund new projects.