FFR showcased robotics applications in entertainment, security and inspection, education, healthcare, and interactive sports at an industry event in Dubai, which marks an important step in accelerating FFR's business expansion in the Middle East region.

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- FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (“FFR” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based Embodied AI (“EAI”) robotics company, today announced that it presented five robotics application scenarios under the theme“FF EAI Robotics Middle East: From Innovation to Application” at an industry-focused event in Dubai. Together with regional partners, the Company highlighted how intelligent robotics could move beyond demonstrations into practical business use cases through local integration, testing, and deployment. The event was built on FFR's previously announced Middle East strategic cooperation initiatives.

FFR aims to build a globally leading open ecosystem for Physical AI and robotics. Its“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem comprises the Physical AI Brain and Developer Platform, Physical AI Devices, Physical AI Industry Productivity Solutions, and the Physical AI Data Factory. FFR works with partners to advance real-world robot applications and scaled deployment across four main industry ecosystems: Education and Research, Security and Inspection, Industrial and Logistics, and Commercial and Services. This event marks an important step in accelerating FFR's business expansion in the Middle East.

Five Application Scenarios: From Demonstrations to Deployment Pathways

The Company showcased five robotics application scenarios across different industries during the event. In entertainment and interactive experiences scenario, LEAP Interactive worked with FFR to present a coordinated performance by three Master humanoid robots, illustrating possible applications in exhibitions, live events and audience engagement.

For security and inspection scenario, a quadruped robot demonstrated a simulated patrol workflow, including incident identification, image capture, alerts, and voice warning. This highlighted potential uses in facility operations and site monitoring, subject to practical testing, site conditions, and customer requirements.

In education and research scenario, Mangobot presented a classroom interaction involving an instructor, students, and the Navi robotics learning platform. The demonstration illustrated ways to combine robotics hardware with programming activities, practical learning, and STEM-oriented curricula.

The healthcare scenario featured a smart pharmacy workflow in which a robot followed an instruction to retrieve medication from a designated station. It demonstrated a possible approach to selected automated pharmacy processes, without representing a completed commercial deployment or an autonomous clinical service.

The fifth scenario focused on interactive sports. In collaboration with Booster, FFR presented a live robot soccer demonstration featuring Master Mini, illustrating potential applications in sports education, interactive events and public engagement.

Separately, a Futurist humanoid served as the event host with support from Action To Action, reflecting possibilities in reception and visitor interaction.

FFR and its partners are exploring how these demonstrations could be adapted for real-world use. Potential applications will depend on factors such as reliability, safety, integration with existing workflows, technical support, and commercial value. Progress may vary by scenario and customer needs.

An Expanded Robotics Portfolio for Different Customer Needs

FFR introduced six products to the Middle East market: Futurist, Master Mini, Nova, Nova Mini, Aegis Mega A, and Faber. Together with Master, Aegis, and Navi, the regional lineup now includes nine products spanning humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and mobile manipulators for a range of applications.

The Company presented suggested regional prices from AED 1,190 for Nova Mini to AED 399,000–650,000 for Faber, with configurations and applicable taxes affecting final pricing. The product strategy reflects FFR's“One Brain, All Robots, Diverse Capabilities” approach and its broader“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem, encompassing Physical AI Brain and Developer Platform, Physical AI Devices, Physical AI Industry Productivity Solutions and Physical AI Data Factory.

Local Partnerships as the Route to Commercial Deployment

FFR's regional approach combines robotics devices and AI technology with local industry knowledge, system integration, service capabilities, and customer access. Partners help identify suitable scenarios, evaluate technical and operating requirements, and explore progression from pilots and proof-of-concept projects to commercial adoption.

Origin Group's cooperation supports the commercial side through direct sales, robot rental and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) arrangements, which may provide customers with alternatives to outright equipment ownership. This model is intended to support adoption across different industries, with specific commercial terms and deployments subject to further agreement.

This scenario-by-scenario model is designed to connect global Physical AI development with local deployment expertise. FFR and its partners aim to translate early customer discussions into clearly defined use cases, then assess technical feasibility through pilot programs and proof-of-concept work before considering longer-term operating arrangements. Successful adoption will depend on customers, integration partners, and service providers working together through each stage.

“Bringing robots to the Middle East is only the first step. By working with local partners, we aim to identify meaningful applications and explore how these technologies can be used in real-world settings,” said Morris Gao, Head of UES, FF Middle East.

FFR believes the Middle East offers opportunities across education, retail, hospitality, security, public services and industry. Its next phase is focused on working with regional partners to assess customer requirements, develop industry-specific use cases, and evaluate commercially viable deployment opportunities. The pace and scope of each opportunity will depend on partner readiness, customer demand, and results from preliminary technical evaluation.

The event reinforced FFR's central proposition: the future of Physical AI will be shaped not only by what robots can demonstrate, but by whether they can become reliable, useful and economically viable components of everyday operations.