MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Part of Takween Al Ghurair, the course helps students in Grades 9–12 explore career pathways and build practical life skills tailored to the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Peekapak Wellbeing Education and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) have launched Future-Ready: Building Skills for College, Career, and Life, a course under AGF's Takween Al Ghurair program that aims to support 8,500 Emirati students in Grades 9–12 across the UAE. Available now, the course uses interactive lessons and activities rooted in the UAE's education landscape and career opportunities to help students identify their strengths, explore potential pathways, set meaningful goals and build practical skills and confidence.

Building on a partnership that has already reached over 10,000 students with resilience and wellbeing education, the course responds to growing national priorities around preparing young people for a changing world.

Aligned with the UAE's 2026 National Education Charter, which prioritizes future skills, financial literacy, self-confidence and lifelong learning, the course also complements ADEK's career guidance priorities and KHDA's Skills for Life initiative. Among the schools already participating in the course is Zayed Educational Complex – Al Mizhar, where students have had the opportunity to explore their strengths and future pathways through the course. Takween Al Ghurair courses have been running at Zayed Educational Complex – Al Mizhar, since 2023.

“We were delighted to participate in the Future-Ready program under the Takween Al Ghurair initiative,” said Amna Humaid Al Suwaidi, Principal of Zayed Educational Complex – Al Mizhar.“Its interactive learning opportunities help students discover their abilities and interests while building the confidence to set goals and make informed decisions about their futures. We look forward to seeing more initiatives like this that support our students' ambitions and help them prepare for the future.”

“The final years of school are an important time for students to explore their interests, discover opportunities and begin thinking about their future pathways. Through Takween Al Ghurair and our partnership with Peekapak, we are giving Emirati students the skills and exposure to explore career pathways, make informed decisions and prepare for the transition from education to employment,” said Mona Ghander, Senior Vice President of Innovative Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at AGF.

“Academic achievement alone cannot prepare young people for an increasingly complex world,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak.“Through our continued partnership with AGF, we're helping translate the UAE's education priorities into practical learning experiences that empower Emirati students to confidently shape their futures.”

The Future-Ready: Building Skills for College, Career, and Life course is currently available to students in Grades 9–12 and is offered to schools at no cost through the support of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. A version adapted for students in Grades 6–8 is also in development and will be introduced soon, extending access to future-readiness learning at an earlier stage.

The launch marks another milestone in the collaboration between Peekapak and AGF, expanding their shared commitment to equipping Emirati students with the skills and confidence to thrive beyond the classroom. Schools interested in participating in the Future-Ready course are encouraged to register their interest early, as places are limited. The course is available at no cost to eligible participating schools, thanks to the support of AGF.

About Peekapak:

Peekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through its social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy-to-use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support students' well-being to unlock their full potential.

They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.

Peekapak is recognized with District Administration's Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, Bloom Education and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

Established in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 500,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and opportunity into lasting impact.