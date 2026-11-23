New modeling shows total system electricity costs could fall by up to

40% – if installed solar and battery costs keep dropping and new electricity demand grows alongside them Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In the UAE, set to generate 35% of its electricity from clean sources, including renewables, by 2031, the findings underline the value of scaling solar, storage and demand together

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Dubai, UAE, Nov., 2026 - Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today published

a report from the Schneider Electric Research Institute (SERI) examining how rising solar panel and

battery adoption shapes total electricity costs.

The report, System Costs of Electricity: A new Baseline for the 21st Century Economy, modeled 40,500

scenarios across different combinations of solar, battery and grid costs to identify whether the rise of

distributed energy resources (DERs) will ultimately raise or lower electricity costs overall.

It found that, when DER deployment is coordinated with electrification, the overall cost of running the

electricity system could be cut by as much as 40% by the 2030s as solar panels and batteries scale up.

These savings could translate into an additional 0.8% of GDP to the global economy by 2030.

Battery deployment was one of the most significant variables affecting total system costs. Under world

average cost conditions, a mismatch of battery durations across asset types can push total system

costs to as much as 35% above the current benchmark.

The research found that the order in which solar, batteries and electrification are rolled out is just as

important as how fast they scale. When deployment and demand growth move out of step - in either

direction - total system costs can rise temporarily before falling. As renewables scale, it's critical to

accelerate new electrified demand such as EVs, heat pumps, data centers, alongside continued battery

rollout. This new demand backfills the grid capacity freed up by batteries and flexibility, spreading fixed

costs over more electricity sold and driving down the price per megawatt-hour. This helps to reduce

spikes in grid demand and flatten the load curve, which frees up capacity for other users.

The findings land at a pivotal moment for the UAE, where electricity demand continues to surge in response to industrial growth, electrification and a fast-expanding data center sector. The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to triple the contribution of renewables by 2030, backed by an investment of AED 150–AED 200 billion. The UAE government has since raised its target to 35% clean energy by 2031, and a 24/7 solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi, currently under construction, will pair 5.2 GW of solar with 19 GWh of storage to deliver 1 GW of round-the-clock clean power. H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouie, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, noted that advances in battery technology now make it possible to store power for up to 24 hours at competitive prices, up from two to three hours previously.

Across the GCC, the challenge is shifting from adding renewable capacity to integrating it efficiently. The region is targeting nearly 165 GW of renewables by 2030, with around 100 GW still to be built and an estimated US$60.7 billion in additional investment required, alongside continued grid and storage development and greater system flexibility.

The distributed side is already taking shape in Dubai, where DEWA's Shams Dubai solar program had connected more than 725 MW of rooftop solar across over 8,430 buildings by mid-2025 - the customer-side generation that, per the report, delivers the greatest system savings when matched by new electrified demand.

The report finds that individual households, businesses and industries making decisions in their own

interest tend to land close to the lowest-cost outcome for the system as a whole – which benefits other

consumers on the grid. Policy should focus on enabling adoption, not dictating how much solar or storage any individual site installs. The report sets out three priorities for making that happen:

. Flatten the load curve. Incentives such as time-of-use tariffs and demand charges, paired with

combined solar-and-battery incentives, help new deployments reduce peak demand and free

up existing grid capacity.

. Keep supply and demand moving together. Investment incentives that support solar and

electrification side-by-side, and building codes that require new construction to account for

both, help prevent the costly mismatches that arise when one scales faster than the other.

. Build the supply chain to bring costs down faster. Affordable components, public procurement,

streamlined permitting, and training to address the shortage of skilled installers are what will

accelerate the cost declines that the 40% savings depend on.

“For the past decade, solar has been experienced as an 'intermittent' energy source. But we've been

looking at this generation asset in the wrong manner - solar is the fuel, the battery is the power plant,”

said Laurent Bataille, executive vice president, Europe Operations, Schneider Electric.“Ultimately,

batteries are making solar much more interesting. But the whole system only becomes cheaper if these

work in harmony with one another. That also means building the electricity demand to use them, not just

focusing on adding supply. The pieces are falling into place – what we need now is acceleration and coordination.”

“This research shows that sustainability and affordability can reinforce each other, but coordination is

critical. Now the priority must be to turn ambition into action by accelerating electrified demand,

enabling more flexible energy use to flatten the load curve and free up capacity, and removing barriers

to solar and battery deployment,” said Esther Finidori, chief sustainability officer, Schneider Electric.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.