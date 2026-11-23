MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The partnership marks Stockgro's move to take its research and AI capabilities beyond India Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai UAE, November, 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region and StockGro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore digital investment solutions for customers in the UAE and India. Signed at the Dubai FinTech Summit, the MoU gives StockGro an opportunity to assess its research and AI capabilities in an international market with the region's leading banking group.

The MoU will explore how Emirates NBD's banking and wealth expertise could work with StockGro's investment research, advisory and AI-powered analysis to grow digital investment across UAE and India.

The MoU was signed by Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD and Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, StockGro. Hitesh Asarpota, CEO, Emirates NBD Capital and Mohammed Al Bastaki, Group Head, Private Banking and Wealth Management were also present for the signing.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of StockGro, said:“The UAE is going through a structural shift. Incomes are rising, consumer spending is strong, and people are quickly going digital. All of this is making its capital markets stronger, and local investors are getting more involved. What they need now is research and expert-backed advice they can trust. With Emirates NBD, we can bring the tools loved by over 37 million Indian investors to the UAE, and help every investor move from confusion to conviction.”

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital, Emirates NBD, said:“Empowering emerging investors across the UAE-India corridor is a vital economic opportunity as well as a strategic priority for Emirates NBD. StockGro's intuitive, community-driven platform lowers the barrier to entry, transforming how individuals engage with capital markets. Our partnership with StockGro reflects our commitment to investing in forward-looking platforms that combine sophisticated analytics, user-centric design, and financial empowerment to shape the future of investing in our region.” About StockGro:

StockGro is India's largest expert-led investment advisory and research platform (by number of subscribers as of FY2026). The platform integrates investment advisory, AI-powered research, and interaction between users and SEBI-registered experts within a single ecosystem. Founded in 2020, StockGro provides users with research tools, market analytics, research and trade calls published by SEBI-registered research analysts. Its AI-powered research tool, Stoxo assists users in analyzing market data, reviewing portfolio performance and performing fundamental, technical and sentiment analyses. With over 37 million active users, 150+ SEBI-registered research analysts in India, and partnerships with 1,400+ educational institutions, StockGro is an expert-led stock market community.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Owned by Emirates NBD Group, Emirates NBD Capital (“EmCap”) is a leading full-service investment bank in the MENATSA region, with a market-leading franchise across equity, debt, and strategic advisory solutions.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.