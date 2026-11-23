CPI M MP John Brittas Slams Government Over Delayed Winter Session

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Monday criticised the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. He alleged that the delay reflects a broader "series of no confidence" and political "manoeuvring" aimed at pushing through delimitation.

Speaking to ANI, Brittas said that the parliamentary convention typically sees the session begin in late November or early December; however, it hasn't started yet. "The winter session of the parliament has been in limbo for several days. The normal practice is that the winter session starts in the third week or fourth week of November. Nobody has any idea about what is happening with regard to that," he said.

Further, Brittas alleged that the Prime Minister has no faith in the parliamentary democracy and has no confidence in his own party or the bureaucracy. "Now we are seeing a series of no-confidence motions by Modi sahab. He has no confidence in the bureaucracy; no, he has no confidence in his own party, that's why the so-called reshuffle that is in the offing hasn't happened. And he doesn't have any trust in the industry either. Now it's all the more clear that he has no trust in the parliamentary democracy, which elected him the Prime Minister," he said.

The CPI(M) MP alleged political manoeuvring, citing a 12-year review pointing out that except for the Covid-19 pandemic or elections, any deviations are rare. "I have been looking at the factsheet of the winter session for the last 12 years. With the exception of, say, an election or COVID. Normally we had maybe the beginning of December or the second, third or fourth week of November. Even the last session hasn't been prorogued," he said.

Criticising the Modi government of manipulation, he added, "See the maneuvering, manipulation that is in, that is what is on way. They want to have some sort of amalgamation, merger, takeover of political parties for the sole purpose of passing this delimitation." He added that previously the opposition was taken into confidence in cases of any change in the Parliamentary session schedule. "Every time earlier, if at all there needs to be any change in the schedule of the Parliament session, opposition was taken into confidence. Now the discourse in this country is at the lowest step. And I would request the government to come out and say what its stand is with respect to the Parliament and also the Parliament sessions," he said. (ANI)