Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Family Loss While Marking 68th Birthday

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis marked her 68th birthday with an emotional social media post, reflecting on the loss of her immediate family members and expressing gratitude for the life she continues to cherish, according to People. The actress, who celebrated her birthday on November 22, shared a series of throwback photographs featuring herself with her late parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, and her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.

Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note acknowledging that she is now the only surviving member of her immediate family.“The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun. Today will be the first year that I am the only surviving member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line,” Jamie wrote.

Reflecting on the loss of her sister earlier this year, the Oscar Award-winning actress said that the experience had been particularly difficult for her.“Losing her sister earlier this year 'was a real blow,'” the report quoted Jamie as saying. She further admitted,“I feel sad today," according to People.

However, looking back at her childhood photographs, the actress also reflected on how she had gradually worked through her insecurities and discomfort over the years. Jamie also acknowledged the influence of her family members and loved ones in shaping her life. Expressing gratitude to her extended family and loved ones, the actress thanked her parents, stepfather, sister, friends and her immediate family for being part of her journey.