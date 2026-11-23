Phil Hogan Urges FAO to Boost Local Production for Global Food Security

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) must prioritise local food production and strengthen agricultural resilience to safeguard global food security amid geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and rising input costs, Phil Hogan,, said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Hogan said conflicts around the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea region had heightened concerns among farmers worldwide over rising agricultural input costs, particularly fertilisers, due to energy price pressures.

“If local production is secure, global food security is secure,” Hogan said, emphasising that strengthening local resilience and ensuring adequate financing for agricultural programmes would be central to his proposed reforms. He said the organisation needed to adopt a new delivery model that prioritises local requirements, with greater focus on strengthening regional and country offices rather than concentrating decision-making at its headquarters in Rome.

“The unpredictability of the world today in relation to the various conflicts that are having a major impact on the food security agenda really shows that we have to work with all like-minded partners to drive local resilience,” he said. Hogan added that adequate financing would be crucial to implementing programmes aimed at strengthening local agricultural production and making food systems more resilient to external shocks.

Outlining his priorities for the organisation, Hogan said the FAO needed to become more effective, efficient and responsive to the concerns of farmers and member countries. He said food security must be placed at the centre of global political and security discussions, while farmers, foresters and fishermen should be at the heart of policymaking and programme delivery. Hogan also called for climate change to be integrated into all aspects of agri-food systems, including efforts to reduce emissions and strengthen climate adaptation.

Highlighting the importance of technological innovation, he said the FAO should promote digital agriculture and the use of artificial intelligence while ensuring that smallholder farmers are not excluded from the technological transformation.“We want to see can we roll out more and more innovation and technology and digital agriculture and the role of AI in order to make sure that the smallholder farmers are not excluded from this technological revolution,” he said.

He further stressed the need to generate employment through the agri-food sector, particularly in Africa and countries like India. On India's role in strengthening global food security, Hogan said the country had considerable expertise in digital agriculture, circular economy and bioeconomy, which could be leveraged to benefit developing countries. He described India as an important partner in advancing South-South cooperation and said he wanted to work closely with New Delhi to extend agricultural innovation and support to countries across the Global South. Hogan is visiting New Delhi to promote his candidacy for the post of FAO Director-General and is holding meetings with officials from the agriculture and external affairs ministries to discuss India's concerns and explore ways to improve the organisation's programmes and delivery mechanisms.