Insurance Sector to Maintain Growth Momentum in H2 FY27

India's insurance sector is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the second half of FY27, supported by healthy demand for protection products and favourable interest rates, although proposed changes to distribution and commission structures could influence insurers' business models, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The report said the performance of insurance companies in the coming months would be shaped by a combination of higher interest rates, a strong base of term insurance business and sales generated ahead of the implementation of new distribution reforms.“An interplay of higher rates, a high base of term business and sunset-period business before new distribution reforms set in will drive 2H performance,” Kotak said. The outlook comes as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is considering changes to the way insurance products are distributed and distributors are remunerated. The regulator released a public consultation paper titled 'Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution' on September 23, proposing changes to distribution structures, commission limits, expenses and market conduct. The proposals aim to improve transparency, reduce distribution costs and strengthen policyholder protection, according to IRDAI. The framework includes a phased reduction in expense limits, commission structures linked to factors such as product complexity and distribution channels, and safeguards against mis-selling and compulsory bundling of insurance products. It also seeks to simplify the categories of insurance distributors and expand the use of digital infrastructure. The proposals remain subject to the regulatory consultation process. Kotak said the reforms could affect insurers differently depending on their reliance on banks, agents and other distribution partners. Companies with captive distribution channels may be less exposed to the changes, while a possible reduction in credit-linked insurance business remains a concern for parts of the sector. In the July-September quarter, life insurers reported year-on-year growth of 4-31 per cent in annualised premium equivalent (APE), while value of new business (VNB) margins expanded by 90-450 basis points for most players. Kotak attributed the improvement to stronger protection business, favourable interest rate movements and a shift towards annuity products.“2Q was a good quarter for most insurance companies,” the report said. In the non-life segment, improving health insurance claims ratios and lower commissions in motor insurance were identified as supportive trends. Claims ratios at Star Health and Niva Bupa improved by 200-250 basis points year-on-year, according to the report. Kotak expects moderate mid-teen growth and stable margins for most insurers, while the impact of the proposed distribution framework remains an important factor to watch.