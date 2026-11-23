DPU GBSRC, Global Business School & Research Centre at Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, places practical learning in MBA within its Day-One Ready approach. The aim is to let students encounter business tasks before employment. Its MBA programme includes Harvard case studies, Bloomberg Lab access, Power BI, live projects and internships.

The emphasis is on what students experience while studying. A business question can become more demanding when someone challenges the answer, asks where the information came from or wants to know how the recommendation would work.

DPU GBSRC's“Your 101st Day One” brings those experiences into the story of preparation. Each“Day One” represents an unfamiliar task encountered during the course. The idea is to make the first job follow a series of earlier opportunities to attempt professional work.

Put business questions into the learning process

DPU GBSRC's use of Harvard cases gives its practical-learning message a specific academic setting. A case-based MBA approach can ask students to examine a situation through the interests of customers, employees, owners and other people affected by a business.

The learning comes through working out why a particular course of action makes sense. A student may favour an option that appears commercially attractive, then have to consider whether the organisation has the resources to carry it out.

A useful discussion also leaves room for disagreement. Listening to another interpretation, recognising a weakness in an argument and responding without losing sight of the problem are all worth practising during management study.

Make business tools part of the task

Bloomberg Lab access and Power BI are among the practical elements listed in DPU GBSRC's MBA programme. They give the discussion about preparation a focus beyond general claims about exposure.

For a student working with financial information or preparing a dashboard, the educational task should include deciding what the information means. A chart needs a business question behind it. A conclusion needs an explanation of which information supports it.

Real-world business learning includes being able to tell another person what deserves attention and why. The opportunity to practise that explanation gives technical work a management purpose.

Take the work into projects and professional settings

DPU GBSRC's programme also lists live projects, internships, industry visits and mentoring. These create different settings in which to connect management study with business activity.

The value of live projects in MBA education should be examined through the work involved. Students need a clear understanding of the problem they are helping to address and the limits of their role. Their experience should give them something specific to explain about how a business operates.

Mentoring adds another part to that preparation. A discussion with someone who can question an approach gives students an opportunity to examine habits they may otherwise overlook, including how they listen, prepare and respond when they need help.

Make feedback part of the next attempt

An assignment can continue to teach after the presentation ends. Students can revisit the questions they could not answer, check the information they used and decide whether their recommendation still holds. This gives feedback a purpose beyond a mark or a comment on delivery.

For example, in a hypothetical project discussion, a reviewer might ask who would carry out a proposed action. A student who has focused only on the expected benefit would then need to consider responsibilities, available time and the support required. The revised recommendation can show how the student responded to that question.

Working with others also calls for clear agreements. Before a group begins, members can discuss who will research each part, when they will compare findings and how they will handle conflicting information. If a task is delayed, explaining the difficulty early gives the group a chance to adjust its work.

These are ways to examine preparation during an MBA. A student can keep the original brief, their contribution and a short account of what changed after review. That record can support a more accurate conversation with a mentor or interviewer about the work completed and the decisions made along the way.

Give students and parents something concrete to discuss

A student may ask whether they will feel able to contribute when work begins. A parent may ask what their child will have experienced during the degree. Both questions deserve an answer that refers to the course itself.

Business skills for graduates become easier to understand through examples of work. Students can discuss how they approached a case, what they learnt while using a business tool or how an internship changed their understanding of a role.

“Your 101st Day One” connects that practical-learning message with the conversation between students and parents. The emphasis belongs on the experiences behind the phrase and what students learn through taking part.

Details of DPU GBSRC's MBA programme provide a starting point for discussing the projects, learning tools and academic support that form part of the course.