Maruti Suzuki has announced massive discounts right now. Buyers get up to Rs 1.40 lakh benefits on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars till November 30. Check out the latest price details and offers for Victoriis, Swift, WagonR, and Alto cars here.

November is coming to an end. Maruti Suzuki offers some great deals for new car buyers right now. You get up to Rs 1.40 lakh benefits on the Maruti Suzuki Arena car lineup. These massive benefits apply to Maruti Victoriis, Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, and Eeco models. Buyers can also grab up to Rs 15,000 corporate benefits on selected models. You can claim these offers till November 30.

Maruti Victoriis strong-hybrid variants come with total benefits up to Rs 1.40 lakh. Petrol variants get up to Rs 90,000, and CNG variants get up to Rs 75,000 total benefits. Buyers get a Rs 20,000 consumer offer exclusively on strong-hybrid variants. You will not get this on petrol and CNG variants.

You receive an exchange bonus up to Rs 50,000 for strong-hybrid variants and up to Rs 30,000 for petrol and CNG variants if your old car is less than 10 years old. This bonus drops to Rs 35,000 for strong-hybrid variants and Rs 15,000 for petrol and CNG variants if the old car is over 10 years old.

You can grab an extra exchange bonus on all Victoriis variants if you own a Hyundai i10, Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, or Mahindra XUV 3XO. Dealerships offer up to Rs 15,000 if the car is under 6 years old, up to Rs 10,000 for 6 to 10 years, and up to Rs 5,000 for over 10 years.

Existing Maruti customers grab a Rs 30,000 loyalty bonus for Victoriis strong-hybrid variants and Rs 20,000 for CNG and petrol variants. You get a scrappage benefit up to Rs 45,000 for strong-hybrid variants, up to Rs 25,000 for petrol variants, and up to Rs 20,000 for CNG variants when you scrap your old car. Maruti provides a Rs 15,000 corporate bonus for strong-hybrid and petrol variants to employees working in Maruti-approved corporate firms.

Maruti Swift petrol variants offer total benefits up to Rs 40,000. Swift CNG variants come with total benefits up to Rs 25,000. Buyers get a Rs 15,000 consumer benefit on Swift petrol variants, but CNG variants miss out on this specific benefit.

Alto K10 petrol manual transmission variant gets total benefits up to Rs 52,100. Other petrol variants offer up to Rs 47,100, and CNG variants offer up to Rs 37,100 total benefits. Dealerships provide a consumer benefit of Rs 25,000 for LXI petrol variants, Rs 20,000 for other petrol variants, and Rs 10,000 for CNG variants. S-Presso petrol variants offer total benefits up to Rs 37,100, and CNG variants offer up to Rs 27,100. Buyers get the consumer benefit only on S-Presso petrol variants.

Wagon R 1.0-litre petrol manual variant comes with total benefits up to Rs 62,100. The 1.0-litre AMT and 1.2-litre MT petrol variants offer total benefits up to Rs 57,100. Wagon R CNG variants feature total benefits up to Rs 47,100. Dealerships offer consumer benefits up to Rs 35,000 for the 1.0-litre petrol MT variant, up to Rs 30,000 for other petrol variants, and up to Rs 20,000 for CNG variants.

All Celerio variants feature total benefits up to Rs 47,100. You get consumer benefits up to Rs 20,000 on these. Eeco petrol variants offer total benefits up to Rs 42,100, and CNG variants offer up to Rs 32,100. Buyers get consumer benefits up to Rs 15,000 for petrol variants and up to Rs 5,000 for CNG variants.

Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, and Eeco petrol and CNG variants offer a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus for cars under 10 years old. This amount drops to Rs 10,000 for cars over 10 years old. You also grab a Rs 10,000 smart exchange benefit on these models if your car is less than 6 years old.

Dealerships provide a Rs 10,000 scrappage bonus across all variants of Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio if you scrap your old car. Employees of Maruti Suzuki-approved corporate companies receive a Rs 2,100 corporate benefit on Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio variants. Rural car buyers also get a Rs 2,100 rural benefit across all variants of these same models.