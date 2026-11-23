Denza Z9 GT: Luxury electric car Denza Z9 GT has launched in India at Rs 1.56 crore. This car charges in just 9 minutes and hits 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Let's check out the full specs and features here.

A fresh brand has entered the Indian luxury EV market. BYD's sub-brand Denza has launched its flagship electric car, the Z9 GT, in India. The company priced it at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom).

Buyers can book this car by paying Rs 10 lakh. Denza also brought its D9 MPV model to the market alongside this. The Z9 GT is not your regular sedan or SUV. It is a unique four-door shooting brake car. The roof slopes to the back, and the cabin looks quite long. It looks completely different and stylish compared to other cars on the road.

The company will sell only the electric model of this car in India. It packs a massive 122.5 kWh battery. Three electric motors power this car, and they together generate 1,139 hp. It easily matches any sports car in speed. The car zooms from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds.

You get a top speed of 270 kmph. A full charge gives it a solid 670 km range. A 1,500 kW fast charger pumps the battery from 10 to 97 percent in just 9 minutes. The charging stops automatically at 97 percent to keep the battery healthy.

This car looks massive and wide. It measures 5,180 mm in length and 1,990 mm in width. The long wheelbase gives passengers great legroom inside. You will spot sharp LED lights at the front and a special sensor on the roof.

The side profile features big 20-inch alloy wheels. The door handles stay hidden flush inside the body. Driving such a big car in narrow lanes is tough. The company fixed this by adding rear-wheel steering technology. The rear wheels can turn up to 15 degrees. This special feature lets the car turn around in one spot and even walk sideways like a crab.

Five people can sit inside this car very comfortably. You can adjust the two front seats just by pressing a button. These seats offer cooling, heating, and even a massage feature. The rear seat passengers also get heating and massage options. The entire cabin uses premium leather.

The car doors close automatically with a gentle push. The dashboard flaunts three massive screens. You get a 17.3-inch main screen in the center, a 13.2-inch display for the driver, and another same-sized screen for the co-passenger. The brand has packed 20 speakers for an amazing music experience.

The brand gave top priority to safety for such a fast car. They fitted six radars at the front and six at the rear. These 12 radars constantly watch every movement around the car. It also packs 9 airbags and a 360-degree camera setup.

Special sensors check the tyre pressure regularly. The auto park feature helps drivers who struggle with parking. The car finds a safe spot and parks itself without any driver steering it.

The company brought this Rs 1.56 crore car for exclusive buyers. India has very few ultra-fast electric car options in this budget. This is a great pick for those who want supercar-level speed and luxury car comfort in one package. Denza's D9 MPV will also give tough competition to the Toyota Vellfire. This new brand's entry has made the Indian luxury car market much more exciting.