MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) England's new international star, Henry Crocombe, is keen to learn from the legendary James Anderson as he gears up to link up with him at Surrey next season.

Crocombe, a medium-fast bowler, made his ODI debut in Pakistan and recently got his maiden T20I cap during the first match against Australia in Melbourne.

He will link up with Anderson, who has signed a one-year contract with Surrey after parting ways with Lancashire last month. "It was really exciting, finding that out," 25-year-old Crocombe said on learning that he would share the dressing room with the former England international, as quoted by the Independent.

"If there was anyone that I would have wanted to model my bowling on when I was younger, it was probably Jimmy. He's obviously a different bowler to me, and I'd love to be able to learn.

"Swing bowling is not my main skill, especially in red-ball cricket, so I'd love to learn that from him. I probably won't pester him too much, but I'll learn when I can," he added.

Crocombe looked back at learning from Ollie Robinson, another England star, who recently returned to Test cricket with a bang at Sussex. "I've probably tried to take things over the years from all sorts of bowlers, but I watched Ollie a hell of a lot and learnt a lot from just simply bowling in the nets with him," the 25-year-old said.

"He's the most skilful bowler I've ever worked with by a mile, so listening to him is tough sometimes because he makes it sound so easy. He's helped me with my wobble seam, and that's made a big difference for me."

Crocombe picked up one wicket on his T20I debut, sending Sam Harper back for his maiden scalp. He was hit for a six on his first career ball by Mitchell Marsh, though he made a comeback and kept things tight thereafter.

"With that first ball, there were so many nerves you kind of just want to get out of the way. It didn't go great for me but, after that, I was pretty happy with how I went," he added.

"I sorted my line and length out and upped my pace a bit. At first I was nervy in my run-up; I was just worried about a few things, but I got into the rhythm, and I was fine.

"You want to put yourself up against the best and prove that you're good enough and he's the one. He's done it for a long time, and we know how destructive he is," he added.