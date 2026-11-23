US Ports Face Rising Cyberattacks Threatening Maritime Trade Security
(MENAFN) American ports and maritime shipping operators are confronting an increasing number of cyberattack attempts, raising fears that critical digital security breaches could disrupt international trade networks and energy shipments, according to a report published Sunday.
The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's leading crude oil export hub, is among the facilities facing persistent cyber threats. The port processes approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil daily and encounters hundreds, potentially thousands, of attempted cyber intrusions each day, the report said.
Port Chief Executive Kent Britton explained that hackers were continuously examining digital networks for security weaknesses while also posing as high-ranking company officials through deceptive communications designed to obtain unauthorized access.
The attempted breaches include a variety of methods, from automated password-cracking operations to more advanced attacks intended to steal sensitive information or destroy stored data.
Other major maritime facilities have also reported growing exposure to cyber threats. The Port of Los Angeles blocked approximately 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, almost double its average monthly figure recorded in 2023. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard documented a 17% rise in cyber incidents affecting the maritime sector last year.
Separately, the Coast Guard and the FBI launched investigations in August into suspected cyber intrusions involving two vessels heading to the United States. The tankers were transporting crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean toward Galveston, Texas.
The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's leading crude oil export hub, is among the facilities facing persistent cyber threats. The port processes approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil daily and encounters hundreds, potentially thousands, of attempted cyber intrusions each day, the report said.
Port Chief Executive Kent Britton explained that hackers were continuously examining digital networks for security weaknesses while also posing as high-ranking company officials through deceptive communications designed to obtain unauthorized access.
The attempted breaches include a variety of methods, from automated password-cracking operations to more advanced attacks intended to steal sensitive information or destroy stored data.
Other major maritime facilities have also reported growing exposure to cyber threats. The Port of Los Angeles blocked approximately 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, almost double its average monthly figure recorded in 2023. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard documented a 17% rise in cyber incidents affecting the maritime sector last year.
Separately, the Coast Guard and the FBI launched investigations in August into suspected cyber intrusions involving two vessels heading to the United States. The tankers were transporting crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean toward Galveston, Texas.
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