(MENAFN- Straits Research) Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Size Analysis The global off-highway electric vehicles market size was valued at USD 9.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.98 billion in 2026 to USD 108.62 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 30.42% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the off-highway electric vehicles market with a share of 35.4% in 2025. Off-highway electric vehicles are battery-powered vehicles designed to operate in demanding environments outside conventional public roads. They use electric motors and rechargeable battery systems to perform tasks such as material handling, excavation, transportation, and agricultural operations. Common examples include electric tractors, mining trucks, construction equipment, forklifts, and utility vehicles. Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 9.95 Billion2026 Market Size USD 12.98 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 108.62 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 30.42%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 35.4% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 27.46%Segment Insights By Applications Leading Segment Construction Market Share in 2025 48.3% By Electric Vehicle Type Fastest-growing Segment Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) CAGR (2026–2034) 27.31% By Energy Storage Fastest-growing Segment Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) CAGR (2026–2034) 26.42% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward High-Capacity Battery Systems for Heavy-Duty Equipment The off-highway electric vehicles market analysis highlights the development of high-capacity battery systems to support heavy-duty machinery used in construction, mining, and agriculture. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced battery packs, improved thermal management systems, and high-power delivery architectures into excavators, wheel loaders, and mining vehicles to support demanding operating cycles. These advancements are helping address equipment performance requirements while supporting longer operating durations and reduced dependence on conventional diesel powertrains. 02 Adoption of Battery Swapping and Opportunity Charging Technologies Off-highway electric vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators are exploring battery swapping and opportunity charging systems to minimize equipment downtime associated with conventional charging cycles. Swappable battery configurations allow depleted packs to be replaced with charged units, while opportunity charging enables equipment to recharge during scheduled breaks or operational intervals. These solutions are particularly relevant to mining, construction, and material-handling operations where equipment availability and continuous productivity are essential. Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Dynamics 01 Construction and Infrastructure Development Drive Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Growth Road construction, mining infrastructure, and industrial development projects require heavy equipment for excavation, material handling, grading, and site preparation. Contractors are evaluating electric machinery for operations where reduced emissions and lower noise levels are important. Infrastructure investments and equipment procurement support the adoption of electric construction vehicles across project sites. 02 Mining Industry Decarbonization Initiatives Boost Electric Equipment Adoption Mining companies are adopting emission-reduction measures to limit diesel exhaust and improve air quality, particularly in underground operations. Electric loaders, haul trucks, and utility vehicles can reduce direct exhaust emissions and support safer working conditions in enclosed mining environments. These operational requirements encourage mining operators to consider electric equipment for suitable applications. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Drivers Market Impact Construction and Infrastructure Development Drive Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Growth Road construction, mining infrastructure, and industrial development projects require heavy equipment for excavation, material handling, grading, and site preparation. Contractors consider electric machinery for projects where lower noise levels and reduced operating emissions are important, supporting equipment procurement across construction sites. Mining Industry Decarbonization Initiatives Boost Electric Equipment Adoption Mining companies seek to reduce diesel exhaust emissions and improve air quality, particularly in underground operations. Electric loaders, haul trucks, and utility vehicles support cleaner working environments, encouraging equipment adoption across suitable mining applications. Government Emission Regulations Encourage Off-Highway Fleet Electrification Environmental regulations and industrial emission standards encourage equipment manufacturers and fleet operators to evaluate alternatives to diesel-powered machinery. Compliance requirements support investment in electric equipment for regulated construction zones, industrial facilities, and mining operations. Lower Operating and Maintenance Costs Support Electric Equipment Purchases Electric powertrains have fewer moving mechanical components and eliminate certain engine-related maintenance requirements, such as oil changes. Potential savings in routine servicing and energy expenses encourage fleet operators to assess lifecycle costs when purchasing electric machinery. Electric Motor and Power Electronics Manufacturing Strengthen Vehicle Supply Manufacturers rely on traction motors, inverters, controllers, and electronic components to assemble electric off-highway vehicles. Established component production and engineering capabilities support system integration, manufacturing efficiency, and equipment availability.

01

High Initial Vehicle and Battery Costs Restrict Equipment Affordability

Off-highway electric vehicles require advanced battery packs, electric drivetrains, power electronics, and specialized thermal management systems, which increase manufacturing and acquisition costs. These additional expenses make electric equipment more expensive than conventional diesel-powered alternatives, creating financial barriers for construction companies, agricultural operators, and mining businesses. High upfront investment can delay fleet electrification, particularly among operators with limited capital budgets.

02

Limited Charging Infrastructure Restricts Vehicle Deployment

Construction sites, mining locations, agricultural fields, and other off-highway operating environments often lack reliable charging infrastructure. Installing high-capacity charging stations in remote or temporary locations requires substantial investment in electrical connections, grid upgrades, and supporting equipment. These infrastructure limitations restrict vehicle deployment, create operational challenges, and discourage businesses from transitioning to electric equipment.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Restraints Market Impact High Initial Vehicle and Battery Costs Restrict Equipment Affordability Advanced battery packs, electric drivetrains, power electronics, and thermal management systems increase vehicle acquisition costs. These higher upfront expenses discourage construction, agricultural, and mining operators from replacing conventional diesel-powered equipment. Limited Charging Infrastructure Restricts Vehicle Deployment Remote construction sites, mining locations, and agricultural fields often lack reliable charging facilities. Installing high-capacity charging stations and upgrading electrical infrastructure increases investment requirements and limits electric vehicle deployment. Battery Capacity and Charging Time Limit Operational Flexibility Energy-intensive operations and extended working hours place considerable demands on battery capacity. Long charging periods can interrupt work schedules, reduce equipment utilization, and create operational challenges for businesses requiring continuous vehicle availability. Harsh Operating Conditions Affect Battery Performance and Durability Exposure to extreme temperatures, dust, moisture, and vibration can affect battery efficiency and component reliability. Additional thermal management, protective enclosures, and maintenance requirements increase system complexity and ownership costs. Limited Availability of Specialized Service and Maintenance Networks Constrains Adoption Electric off-highway vehicles require technicians with expertise in high-voltage systems, battery diagnostics, and electric drivetrains. Limited access to trained personnel, specialized repair facilities, and replacement components can increase equipment downtime and discourage fleet electrification.

01

Expansion of Battery Lifecycle Management and Recycling Services

Battery manufacturers, recycling companies, and specialized service providers can capitalize on opportunities by offering battery diagnostics, second-life battery assessment, refurbishment, and end-of-life material recovery for off-highway electric vehicles. Battery health monitoring contracts, refurbishment services, and recovered-material partnerships can create additional revenue streams while supporting long-term asset management.

02

Development of Fleet Management and Remote Diagnostics Software

Automotive software providers and industrial technology companies can develop specialized platforms for monitoring vehicle utilization, battery health, component performance, and maintenance schedules across off-highway electric fleets. Software subscriptions, telematics licensing, predictive maintenance services, and customized fleet analytics can generate recurring revenue beyond vehicle sales.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Application

Construction represented a market share of 48.3%, supported by the use of electric equipment such as excavators, loaders, and material-handling machinery. The need to reduce operating emissions, noise, and fuel-related expenses supports electric vehicle integration across construction sites.

Mining is projected to register a CAGR of 25.38%, driven by the adoption of electric haul trucks, underground loaders, and utility vehicles. Their potential to reduce ventilation requirements, fuel consumption, and emissions supports electrification across mining operations.

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By Electric Vehicle Type

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is projected to register a CAGR of 27.31%, supported by advancements in battery technology, electric powertrains, and charging systems. Its suitability for equipment operating in defined work zones supports adoption across construction, agriculture, and mining.

The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment is projected to register a CAGR of 21.58%, driven by the combination of electric propulsion and conventional power systems. This configuration provides operational flexibility and helps reduce fuel consumption in off-highway equipment operating under demanding conditions.

By Energy Storage

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) segment is projected to register a CAGR of 26.42%, fueled by its high energy density, efficient charging capabilities, and relatively lightweight construction. These characteristics support its use in electric machinery requiring reliable power and extended operating durations.

The lead-acid segment is projected to register a CAGR of 19.87%, owing to its established manufacturing base, comparatively accessible cost, and suitability for auxiliary power applications. Its established recycling infrastructure also supports continued use in selected off-highway electric vehicle systems.

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Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Regional OutlookNorth America Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

North America off-highway electric vehicles market accounted for a dominant share of 35.4% in 2025.

U.S. Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made approximately USD 180 million available through its 2026 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act National Grant Program. Eligible projects include the replacement or modernization of non-road equipment used in construction, agriculture, mining and cargo handling, providing a funding route for cleaner equipment technologies, including eligible electric alternatives.

Canada Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Natural Resources Canada allocated CAD 5 million to Hudbay Minerals for battery-electric vehicle deployment at the Lalor Mine in Manitoba. The project includes replacing diesel-powered mining equipment and installing charging infrastructure, supporting the use of electric underground machinery in mining operations.

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Europe Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Europe off-highway electric vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.46% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

U.K. Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

The U.K. government's Red Diesel Replacement competition provided more than GBP 21.3 million in grant funding across six projects, supported by over GBP 11.5 million in private-sector contributions. The programme funds low-carbon technologies for construction, mining and quarrying machinery, including electric powertrains, charging systems and alternative equipment technologies.

Germany Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Germany's construction industry recorded a 4.8% real increase in its order backlog at the end of June 2026, according to the German Construction Industry Federation. This construction activity indicator provides relevant context for machinery procurement and equipment modernization, including the potential deployment of battery-powered excavators, loaders and specialized construction vehicles.

Asia Pacific Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Asia Pacific's off-highway electric vehicles market accounted for the share of 25.7% in 2025.

Japan Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Japan's Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism have introduced a construction machinery electrification subsidy with a budget of JPY 1.431 billion. The programme supports the purchase of government-certified GX construction machinery and associated charging equipment, providing financial assistance to contractors adopting battery-powered excavators and other construction equipment.

China Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

According to the China Construction Machinery Association, electric wheel loader sales reached 25,445 units during the first half of 2026, representing an 82.4% year-on-year increase. Electric excavator sales reached 321 units, up 129%, demonstrating the adoption of battery-powered machinery across China's construction equipment industry.

India Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market

Coal India Limited's electrification roadmap includes electric mobility and trolley-assist technology for dump trucks of 190 tonnes and above. The company is also working with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on the safe electrification of mining equipment, connecting India's large-scale coal production infrastructure with battery-electric and electrically assisted machinery technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The off-highway electric vehicles market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with a mix of construction equipment manufacturers, agricultural machinery producers, mining equipment suppliers, and industrial vehicle manufacturers. Key players such as Caterpillar, AB Volvo, and Komatsu Ltd account for 30–35% of the off-highway electric vehicles market share.

Established players compete primarily on battery performance, vehicle durability, operational efficiency, charging infrastructure compatibility, and equipment reliability. Emerging and specialized players in the off-highway electric vehicles market ecosystem compete through application-specific electric designs, advanced battery systems, modular powertrains, lower operating costs, and specialized equipment solutions.

Construction Agriculture Mining

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Lead–Acid

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market Caterpillar Inc. (U.S. Volvo AB (Sweden) Deere & Company (U.S.) Komatsu Ltd. (Japan Sandvik AB (Sweden) Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan) Epiroc AB (Sweden) Doosan Corporation (South Korea J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (United Kingdom) CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom)Key Industry Developments June 2026 Volvo Construction Equipment launched a new range of battery-electric wheel loaders and excavators with improved battery capacity and fast-charging technology. The launch supports zero-emission construction operations and enhanced jobsite productivity. April 2026 Komatsu introduced an electric mining haul truck demonstration program aimed at reducing emissions and improving operational efficiency in large-scale mining operations. February 2026 John Deere expanded its electric off-highway equipment portfolio by unveiling prototype electric tractors and utility machines for agricultural and commercial applications ScopeSegmentation By Applications 3By Electric Vehicle Type 2By Energy Storage 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.) · Volvo AB (Sweden) · Deere & Company (U.S.) · Komatsu Ltd. (Japan) · Sandvik AB (Sweden)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The off-highway electric vehicles market size is valued at USD 12.98 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 108.62 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 30.42% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 35.4% in 2025. The major players in this market are Caterpillar, Ab Volvo, Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd, Sandvik Ab. The off-highway electric vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.42% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.