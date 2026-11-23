(MENAFN- Straits Research) Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Size & Share Analysis The global agentic AI in healthcare market size was valued at USD 745.01 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1032.29 million in 2026 to USD 14025.00 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 38.56% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the agentic AI in healthcare market with a share of 45.02% in 2025. Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare refers to systems that can interpret clinical information, make decisions within defined boundaries, and carry out multi-step tasks with limited human intervention. Its ability to coordinate with electronic health records and other digital tools distinguishes it from AI applications that only generate recommendations or respond to individual prompts. The agentic AI in healthcare market demand is driven by rising clinical workloads, fragmented patient information, and the need to reduce repetitive administrative tasks. AI agents that retrieve patient records, prepare clinical summaries, and coordinate follow-up activities help healthcare professionals manage workflows more efficiently, contributing to agentic AI in healthcare market growth. Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 745.01 Million2026 Market Size USD 1,030.95 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 14025.00 MillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 38.56%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 45.02% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 40.73%Segment Insights By Agent Fastest-growing Segment Multi Agent Systems CAGR 40.82% (2026-2034) By Offering Leading Segment Software Market Share in 2025 62.4% By Technology Fastest-growing Segment Natural Language Processing CAGR 41.27% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Personalized Treatment & Drug Discovery Market Share in 2025 15.9% By End Use Fastest-growing Segment Healthcare Companies CAGR 40.42% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Agentic AI in Hospital Workflow Automation The agentic AI in healthcare market analysis highlights the integration of autonomous AI agents into hospital workflows to coordinate administrative and clinical activities. These systems can manage patient registration, staff coordination, and discharge processes by retrieving information. For example, Brown University Health developed more than two dozen AI agents, including emergency department agents embedded in Microsoft Dragon Copilot to help staff access hospital policies, procedures, and specialist contact information. 02 Development of Agentic AI for Drug Discovery and Clinical Research Development of agentic AI is enabling pharmaceutical researchers to automate multiple stages of drug discovery and clinical research through specialized agents that coordinate literature reviews, molecular design, data analysis, and clinical trial assessments. These systems can connect different research tools, evaluate findings, and support faster decision-making while allowing scientists to review critical outputs. 01 The agentic AI in healthcare market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by healthcare automation of clinical and administrative workflows, integration of autonomous agents with healthcare AI information systems, and development of AI-assisted patient care coordination. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Agentic AI in Healthcare Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Forus USD 150 million In September 2026, Forus raised USD 150 million in Series C funding to advance its AI-powered healthcare platform. The investment will support the expansion of agentic AI capabilities for medication access, patient support, and healthcare workflow automation. Health Universe USD 6 million In March 2026, Health Universe raised USD 6 million in seed funding led by Kleiner Perkins. The company develops infrastructure for deploying and managing autonomous and human-supervised AI agents across clinical research, oncology, and healthcare operations

Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Advanced Multimodal and Generative AI Technologies Boosts Market Growth

The need to process diverse healthcare information, including clinical notes, medical images, laboratory results, and patient records, is increasing demand for multimodal and generative AI technologies. These technologies enable agentic AI systems to interpret information from multiple sources, generate clinical summaries, and coordinate complex healthcare tasks. Healthcare providers are increasingly exploring these capabilities to improve information processing and reduce manual workloads.

02

Need for AI Agent Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Drives Market

Healthcare providers require efficient access to patient histories, diagnostic reports, medication records, and treatment information to coordinate clinical workflows. Integrating agentic AI with electronic health records enables AI agents to retrieve relevant patient data, summarize medical histories, update documentation, and assist with administrative tasks. The need to reduce manual data handling and improve access to patient information is encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt integrated AI solutions.

03

Impact Analysis for Key Drivers in Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Drivers Market Impact Advancements in Multimodal and Generative AI Technologies Improvements in language, image, and data-processing capabilities are enabling AI agents to handle complex healthcare workflows involving multiple information sources. Integration of AI Agents with Electronic Health Records EHR integration allows AI agents to access patient histories and coordinate information across clinical workflows, encouraging wider adoption. Adoption of Autonomous Patient Monitoring Systems Continuous analysis of patient data enables earlier identification of concerning changes and supports timely clinical intervention. Demand for AI-Assisted Clinical Decision Support Healthcare professionals are adopting AI agents to synthesize complex patient information and support diagnosis and treatment planning. Need for Efficient Revenue Cycle Management Healthcare organizations are adopting AI agents to automate claims review, coding, and billing processes, reducing manual administrative workloads.

01

Patient Safety and Clinical Accountability Concerns Limits Market Expansion

Agentic AI systems can independently perform tasks such as patient monitoring, clinical documentation, care coordination, and treatment workflow management. Errors in AI-generated recommendations or autonomous actions may affect clinical decisions and patient safety. Uncertainty over responsibility when an AI agent makes an incorrect decision can make healthcare providers cautious about deploying these systems in critical clinical environments.

02

Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance Challenges Restrain Market Adoption

Agentic AI in healthcare requires access to sensitive patient records, diagnostic information, and treatment histories to perform tasks effectively. Managing this information across connected healthcare systems creates risks related to unauthorized access, data misuse, and regulatory non-compliance. Healthcare organizations may face additional expenses for data protection, system validation, and compliance management.

03

Impact Analysis for Key Restraints for Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Restraints Market Impact Patient Safety and Clinical Accountability Concerns Uncertainty over responsibility for AI-driven errors can make healthcare providers hesitant to authorize autonomous systems for critical clinical tasks. Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance Challenges Strict requirements for handling sensitive patient information can increase implementation costs and delay the deployment of agentic AI solutions. Integration with Legacy Healthcare Systems Incompatibility with existing electronic health records and hospital information systems can restrict data exchange and complicate workflow automation. Limited Explainability of AI Decisions Difficulty understanding how autonomous agents reach clinical recommendations can reduce physician confidence and limit their use in complex medical decisions. High Computational and Infrastructure Requirements Running multiple AI agents requires substantial computing capacity, secure cloud infrastructure, and continuous monitoring, increasing operational expenses for healthcare organizations.

01

Integration of Agentic AI in Clinical Trial Operations Opens New Revenue Streams

Pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations can use agentic AI to coordinate trial documentation, monitor recruitment progress, and manage study workflows. These systems can reduce administrative workload and help research teams handle complex trial operations. Revenue opportunities include clinical trial automation contracts, software licensing, and workflow management subscriptions, contributing to agentic AI in healthcare market growth.

02

Adoption of Agentic AI for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Creates New Growth Opportunities

Healthcare billing companies and medical service providers can use agentic AI agents to manage claims follow-ups, payment reconciliation, coding reviews, and denial workflows. Automated task execution can reduce manual processing and help organizations manage billing operations more efficiently. Providers can generate revenue through transaction-based pricing, enterprise licenses, and revenue cycle patient care automation contracts, supporting agentic AI in healthcare market growth.

Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Agent

Single-agent systems are likely to witness a CAGR of 36.94% during the forecast period, driven by their adoption in focused healthcare workflows such as appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, patient communication, and administrative task automation.

Multi-agent systems are projected to record a CAGR of 40.82% during the forecast period, supported by the need to coordinate multiple healthcare tasks through specialized AI agents. Different agents can work together to retrieve patient information and coordinate follow-up activities.

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By Offering

Software dominated the offering segment, accounting for a share of 62.4% in 2025. Agentic AI software provides the core capabilities required to interpret information, make decisions, execute tasks, and interact with healthcare systems.

Integration and customization services are anticipated to record a growth rate of 37.52% during the forecast period, driven by the need to connect agentic AI solutions with electronic health records and other existing infrastructure. Healthcare organizations also require customized workflows, interoperability support, and system configuration to align AI agents with their operational requirements.

By Technology

Machine learning accounted for the dominated share of 38.6% in 2025. Machine learning models help agentic AI systems identify patterns in clinical data, assess patient information, support risk prediction, and improve decision-making.

Natural language processing (NLP) is estimated to register a growth rate of 41.27% during the forecast period, driven by the growing need to interpret unstructured healthcare information. This capability supports automated documentation, information retrieval, and conversational interactions within healthcare workflows.

By Application

Personalized treatment and drug discovery accounted for a share of 15.9% in 2025. Agentic AI can analyze patient characteristics, treatment histories, and research data to support therapy selection and drug development activities.

Genomic data analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.31% during the forecast period, supported by the increasing volume and complexity of genomic information generated through sequencing technologies.

By End Use

Healthcare providers accounted for a dominant share of 44.6% in 2025. Hospitals, clinics, and other care providers use agentic AI solutions to support clinical documentation, patient scheduling, care coordination, and administrative workflows.

Healthcare companies are expected to achieve a growth rate of 40.42% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of autonomous AI systems across pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, diagnostics, and healthcare technology operations.

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Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Regional OutlookNorth America Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

North America's agentic AI in healthcare market accounted for 45.02% in 2025.

United States Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

The need to improve access to specialized care and reduce administrative workloads is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt generative AI and autonomous clinical support technologies. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) selected teams for its ADVOCATE program, committing funding toward the development of an FDA-authorized agentic AI system for cardiovascular care. The initiative combines patient-facing AI agents with supervisory systems to coordinate care activities, monitor patient health, and support clinical decisions.

Canada Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial privacy regulators adopted a joint resolution on the responsible use of AI in health and health research. The resolution addresses applications such as generative AI chatbots, AI-assisted clinical documentation, diagnosis support, and healthcare system optimization, while emphasizing privacy, accountability, and human oversight. This policy direction provides a framework for the responsible adoption of agentic AI across healthcare services.

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Asia Pacific Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

The Asia Pacific agentic AI in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.73% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

High patient volumes and shortages of specialist healthcare professionals are increasing the need for automated clinical workflows and AI-assisted patient management. India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India (SAHI), promoting the responsible integration of AI into healthcare delivery. Under this broader digital health ecosystem, ABDM-enabled application Eka Doc uses AI to support patient triage, search clinical protocols, and summarize medical records, demonstrating the application of AI agents in clinical workflow automation.

China Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

China's National Health Commission and four other government authorities issued guidelines calling for wider AI adoption, with intelligent diagnosis and treatment assistance targeted across primary-level medical institutions by 2030. The plan also promotes AI-supported appointment scheduling, patient triage, pre-diagnosis, and follow-up services, creating a policy foundation for autonomous patient-care workflows.

Japan Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Administrative workloads and fragmented hospital information systems are the need for intelligent healthcare automation across healthcare operations. Japan's Digital Agency expanded its initiative to modernize hospital information systems through standardized APIs and advanced technologies, including generative AI. The program covers medical interviews, voice-based data entry, hospital administration, and patient communication.

Europe Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Europe's agentic AI in healthcare market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 36.85% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

NHS England is expanding the use of ambient voice technology, which applies natural language processing (NLP) to clinician–patient conversations to generate structured clinical notes and summaries for review. The NHS is also rolling out an AI-powered triage tool through its app, illustrating how intelligent systems can support both clinical documentation and patient navigation.

Germany Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

The complexity of electronic health records (EHRs) is creating scope for AI agents that can interpret medical information and coordinate multiple clinical tasks. Researchers at TU Dresden and University Hospital Dresden developed MIRA, an autonomous medical AI agent that operated within a simulated EHR environment to retrieve patient histories, identify missing information, request tests, interpret results, and prepare diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Latin America Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

Latin America's agentic AI in healthcare market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 39.64% during the forecast period. Brazil's funding agency Finep supported the development of an AI-based virtual agent for the Unified Health System (SUS), designed to identify patients requiring follow-up, recommend personalized interactions, and monitor treatment engagement.

Mexico's government has expanded digital health initiatives, including electronic clinical records and voice-to-text documentation used by 5,700 physicians. The country's health-sector plans also emphasize predictive analytics tools for diagnosis and data-driven decision-making, creating scope for AI agents that can interpret clinical information and assist with care coordination.

Middle East & Africa Agentic AI in Healthcare Market

The Middle East & Africa agentic AI in healthcare market is likely to witness a CAGR of 38.91% during the forecast period. Emirates Health Services is adopting agentic AI to engage patients before clinical consultations and provide real-time assistance during care delivery. South Africa's Department of Science, Technology and Innovation supports the MADIVA research hub, which uses data science to study chronic diseases. The Your Path initiative combines large language models with image analysis to support HIV-related decisions and personalized medicine care.

Competitive Landscape

The agentic AI in healthcare market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established technology companies, enterprise AI developers, and specialized healthcare technology providers. Key players such as Microsoft, Oracle, NVIDIA, IBM, and Salesforce are to account for 25–30% of the global agentic AI in healthcare market share.

Established players compete mainly through AI model capabilities, healthcare data integration, workflow automation, and cloud infrastructure. Emerging and regional players in the agentic AI in healthcare market ecosystem focus on specialized clinical agents and application-specific solutions for clinical decision support, patient coordination, and healthcare operations.

Single Agent Systems Multi Agent Systems

Software Integration & Customization Services Devices & Hardware

Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Context-aware Computing Computer Vision

Medical Imaging Personalized Treatment & Drug Discovery Electronic Health Records Remote Patient Care Clinical Decision-Making Risk Prediction & Pandemic Preparedness Genomic Data Analysis Chronic Disease Management Hospital Resource Optimization Medical Research & Data Analysis

Healthcare Providers Healthcare Companies Academic & Research Institutes Healthcare Payers

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Agentic Ai In Healthcare Market Microsoft Corporation (US) Oracle Corporation (US) NVIDIA Corporation (US) IBM Corporation (US) Salesforce, Inc. (US) Abridge AI, Inc. (US) Hippocratic AI (US) Innovaccer Inc. (US) Cognigy GmbH (Germany) IQVIA Inc. (US) Beam AI (US)Key Industry Developments August 2026 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched TCS ADD AgentHub, an enterprise agentic AI platform for pharmaceutical research and drug development ScopeSegmentation By Agent 2By Offering 3By Technology 4By Application 10By End Use 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Microsoft Corporation (US) · Oracle Corporation (US) · NVIDIA Corporation (US) · IBM Corporation (US) · Salesforce, Inc. (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The agentic AI in healthcare market size is valued at USD 1032.29 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14025.00 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 38.56% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 45.02% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., Abridge AI, Inc., Hippocratic AI, Innovaccer Inc., Cognigy GmbH, IQVIA Inc., and Beam AI. The agentic AI in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.56% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.